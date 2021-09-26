Scarecrows of Boris Johnson, Oxford vaccine creator and NHS star at quirky festival

Gallery

Published: 4:42 PM September 26, 2021

John Webb, elder and lay preacher, meets Boris Johnson at the Stowmarket United Reform Church's Scarecrow Harvest Festival to thank key workers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A series of striking scarecrows - dressed up as key worker pandemic heroes including farmers, dentists, NHS staff and even a post lady - stunned the Sunday service at a Stowmarket church.

More than 30 of the quirky figures joined the congregation at Stowmarket United Reformed Church in Ipswich Street yesterday.

A farmer scarecrow at the Stowmarket United Reform Church's Scarecrow Harvest Festival to thank keyworkers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Complete with uniforms, wigs, and face masks, the scarecrows also delighted members of the public who visited the church to enjoy its festival thanking key workers over the weekend.

Church secretary, Anne Scarff, with the Professor Sarah Gilbert (vaccine creator) scarecrow, at the Stowmarket United Reform Church's Scarecrow Harvest Festival to thank keyworkers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Oxford vaccine creator Professor Sarah Gilbert was also honoured at the festival, and there was even a Boris Johnson scarecrow positioned behind a Downing Street conference lectern.

Those interested in having a look will have one final chance to join in with the festival throughout Monday, from 10am to 1pm.

One of the vaccination scarecrows at the Stowmarket United Reform Church's Scarecrow Harvest Festival to thank keyworkers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Organiser John Webb explained that they chose key workers to celebrate the country's Covid heroes.

“We are thanking all of those who have contributed to keeping us safe, providing food and keeping the country moving during the pandemic,” he said.

Leonie Robinson, who inspired the event, with some of the keyworker scarecrows at the Stowmarket United Reform Church's Harvest Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The structures, some of which even had makeshift vaccine syringes and stethoscopes, coincide with the church’s harvest celebrations.