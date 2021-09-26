Gallery
Scarecrows of Boris Johnson, Oxford vaccine creator and NHS star at quirky festival
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
A series of striking scarecrows - dressed up as key worker pandemic heroes including farmers, dentists, NHS staff and even a post lady - stunned the Sunday service at a Stowmarket church.
More than 30 of the quirky figures joined the congregation at Stowmarket United Reformed Church in Ipswich Street yesterday.
Complete with uniforms, wigs, and face masks, the scarecrows also delighted members of the public who visited the church to enjoy its festival thanking key workers over the weekend.
Oxford vaccine creator Professor Sarah Gilbert was also honoured at the festival, and there was even a Boris Johnson scarecrow positioned behind a Downing Street conference lectern.
Those interested in having a look will have one final chance to join in with the festival throughout Monday, from 10am to 1pm.
Organiser John Webb explained that they chose key workers to celebrate the country's Covid heroes.
“We are thanking all of those who have contributed to keeping us safe, providing food and keeping the country moving during the pandemic,” he said.
Most Read
- 1 More Suffolk petrol stations closed as PM plans action
- 2 Tankers on their way to Suffolk as the government unveils action plan
- 3 Blaze spreads from classic car to bungalow next door
- 4 Lorry drivers being offered up to £60,000 and other bonuses as shortage bites
- 5 Explained: What is causing the long queues at petrol stations?
- 6 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich's 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday
- 7 Two arrested after man dies in crash
- 8 Match Ratings: How Town players performed against Wednesday
- 9 Ipswich Town 1 Sheffield Wednesday 1: Late Chaplin goal grabs Town a point
- 10 How it all unfolded: Town grab late point against Owls in bizarre fashion
The structures, some of which even had makeshift vaccine syringes and stethoscopes, coincide with the church’s harvest celebrations.