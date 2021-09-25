Published: 8:00 AM September 25, 2021

Strictly Come Dancing stars Oti Mabuse and Anton Du Beke are coming to Suffolk on tour. - Credit: PA

Strictly Come Dancing is back on our screens for its 2021 series, with a new group of celebrities taking to the dancefloor.

Many say the professional dancers are the real stars of the show and you can catch many of them on UK tours in the next couple of years.

1. AJ & Curtis’ Big Night Out

Dance stars and showbiz brothers AJ and Curtis Pritchard are bringing their new variety show to the Ipswich Regent next autumn Photo: Ipswich Regent - Credit: Archant

Where: The Regent Theatre, 3 St. Helen’s St, Ipswich, IP4 1HE

When: Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Price: Starting from £20

Parking: Upper Orwell St. Car Park is closest and costs £2 for an evening.

Former Strictly professional dancer AJ Pritchard and his brother, Love Island and Greatest Dancer favourite Curtis, are bringing their show to Ipswich in 2021.

It will feature explosive choreography, live musical performances and interactive games with exciting prizes.

2. Ian Waite & Vincent Simone - Act Two

Where: Spa Pavilion Theatre, Undercliff Road West, Felixstowe, IP11 2DX / The Apex, 1 Charter Square St, Bury Saint Edmunds, IP33 3FD / Marina Theatre, Marina, Lowestoft, NR32 1HH

When: Friday, November 26 2021 at the Spa Pavilion / Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the Apex/ Wednesday, June 29 2022 at the Marina

Price: Starting from £31 at the Spa Pavilion/£33 at the Apex/£30 at the Marina

Parking: Parking is free at the Spa Pavilion and along Undercliff Road in Felixstowe after 6pm/The Cornhill Buttermarket car park is close to the Apex and is free from 6pm/ Battery Green car park is two minutes from the Marina, and is also free after 6pm.

The Ballroom Boys double act Ian Waite and Vincent Simone are set to return in 2021 with a brand new show.

Ian and Vincent are returning to theatres following their successful tour in 2019.

The pair are promising an evening of old-school variety, including dance, comedy and song.

Expect to see dances including the Viennese waltz, Foxtrot and rumba.

3. Kevin Clifton - Burn the Floor

Kevin Clifton performing in the spectacular ballroom stage show Burn The Floor, which is coming to the Ipswich Regent on 25 January 2022. - Credit: Burn the Floor

Where: The Regent Theatre, 3 St. Helen’s St, Ipswich, IP4 1HE

When: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Price: Starting from £23

Parking: Upper Orwell St. Car Park is closest and costs £2 for an evening.

Strictly Come Dancing champion Kevin Clifton is leading the cast in the latest production of Burn The Floor.

This revolutionary ballroom production, which has been going for more than two decades, is set to bring eclectic live music, jaw-dropping choreography and ground-breaking moves to Ipswich.

Fans can expect to see familiar dances from Strictly done in a very different way.

4. Aljaz and Janette Remembering The Oscars

Janette Manara's tour with her husband Aljaz is coming to the Ipswich Regent next year - Credit: PA

Where: The Regent Theatre, 3 St. Helen’s St, Ipswich, IP4 1HE

When: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Parking: Upper Orwell St. Car Park is closest and costs £2 for an evening.

Price: Starting from £28

Fresh from their sell-out tour with the entertaining and innovative Remembering The Movies, the husband-wife duo will be returning with their brand new show Remembering The Oscars.

It will feature Oscar winning songs alongside exhilarating new routines.

Aljaz is returning to the Strictly dancefloor's this year and is partnered with Sara Davies. Janette is taking up presenting duties on It Takes Two.

5. Neil Jones- Gingerland

Where: The Apex, 1 Charter Square St, Bury Saint Edmunds, IP33 3FD

When: Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Parking: The Cornhill Buttermarket car park is close to the Apex is free from 6pm.

Price: From £33

After making his directorial and choreographic debut at Sadler's Wells, Strictly pro dancer Neil Jones presents his brand new live dance show, Gingerland.

Neil will take audiences on a journey and introduce you to the people who influenced him as a dancer. It just so happens that they were all ginger, including Nell de Jaunse, who has made an appearance on It Takes Two.

6. Giovanni Pernice - This is Me!

Giovanni Pernice is bringing his This Is Me Show to Suffolk. - Credit: PA

Where: Spa Pavilion Theatre, Undercliff Road West, Felixstowe, IP11 2DX / The Apex, 1 Charter Square St, Bury Saint Edmunds IP33 3FD / Marina Theatre, Marina, Lowestoft, NR32 1HH

When: Friday 28 April 2022 at the Spa Pavilion/ Saturday 29 April 2022 at the Marina / Sunday 30 April 2022 at the Apex

Price: Starting from £32 at the Spa Pavilion/£33 at the Marina/£36 at the Apex

Parking: Parking is free at the Spa Pavilion and along Undercliff Road in Felixstowe after 6pm/ Battery Green car park is 2 minutes from the Marina, and is also free after 6pm/The Cornhill Buttermarket car park is close to the Apex is free from 6pm.

Strictly Come Dancing favourite Giovanni Pernice is back with a brand new show for 2022, Giovanni Pernice- This Is Me!

The showman is set to light up the stage, along with his cast of professional dancers, for his fourth year of touring.

With the Italian’s natural charm, combined with expert choreography complemented by a carefully chosen soundtrack, This Is Me pays homage to the music and dances that have inspired Giovanni’s career.

7. Oti Mabuse – I Am Here

Last year's Strictly winner, Oti Mabuse - Credit: Ian West/PA

Where: The Regent Theatre, 3 St. Helen’s St, Ipswich IP4 1HE

When: Wednesday 18 May 2022

Price: Starting from £18

Parking: Upper Orwell St. Car Park is closest and costs £2 for an evening.

Strictly Come Dancing and The Greatest Dancer reigning champion Oti Mabuse is bringing her unique show to Ipswich in 2022.

Prepare for a night of electrifying choreography as Oti is joined by some of the world's greatest dancers and the West End's finest musicians.

The show is a celebration of the influences and inspirations that took Oti on a journey from growing up in South Africa to following her dream.

8. Anton & Giovanni: Him & Me

Strictly Icon Anton Du Beke is teaming up with Giovanni Pernice for a UK Tour - Credit: PA

Where: The Regent Theatre, 3 St. Helen’s St, Ipswich IP4 1HE

When: Friday 24 June 2022

Price: Starting from £28

Parking: Upper Orwell St. Car Park is closest and costs £2 for an evening.

New Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke and pro dancer Giovanni Pernice are back with the Him and Me tour.

The Ballroom King and two-time Guinness World Record holder will be joined by a world class cast of dancers and singers.

9. Burn The Floor – 25th Anniversary – The Reunion

Where: The Regent Theatre, 3 St. Helen’s St, Ipswich IP4 1HE

When: Saturday 16 July 2022

Price: Starting from £35

Parking: Upper Orwell St. Car Park is closest and costs £2 for an evening.

The original Broadway production of Jason Gilkison's Burn The Floor is being recreated for a strictly limited tour in July 2022.

The reunion features some of the most celebrated alumni of Burn the Floor, including Strictly Come Dancing's Aljaz Skorjanec, Kevin Clifton, Janette Manrara, Karen Hauer, Dianne Buswell, Joanne Clifton, Luba Mushtuk, Kai Widdrington and Robin Windsor, plus more names to be announced.

Burn The Floor is a blend of Latin and Ballroom dance first conceived for Sir Elton John's 50th birthday in 1997. Two years in the creation, the show made its world premiere in the UK and took the globe by storm, including nine months breaking box office records on Broadway.

10. Strictly Ballroom The Musical

Where: The Regent Theatre, 3 St. Helen’s St, Ipswich IP4 1HE

When: Monday 9 - Saturday 14 Jan 2023

Price: Starting from £15

Parking: Upper Orwell St. Car Park is closest and costs £2 for an evening.

Strictly Ballroom the Musical, based on the award-winning film, is heading out on tour and stars Kevin Clifton.

With direction from Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood, Strictly Ballroom the Musical will be foxtrotting into the Regent in January 2023.

Bringing together a cast of more than 20 world class performers, the musical follows rebellious young ballroom dancer, Scott Hastings. When his radical dance style sees him fall out of favour with the Australian Federation, he must dance with beginner, Fran. Together they find the courage to defy tradition and discover what it takes to win.