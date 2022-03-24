Suffolk hotel and holiday home named among best places for a staycation

A hotel and holiday home in Suffolk have been ranked as some of the best places for a staycation this summer - Credit: Archant

A holiday home and hotel in two Suffolk seaside towns have been ranked among the best in the UK for a coastal staycation this summer.

The "super luxe" holiday destinations in Southwold and Aldeburgh have been included in Muddy Stilettos' list of the top 25 places for coastal stays for people to book this summer.

The Perch in Southwold and The Brudenell in Aldeburgh were selected by travel experts as places people should consider visiting.

The Perch in Southwold has been ranked as one of the best places for a staycation this summer - Credit: Google Maps

The website praised holiday home The Perch for its "magical, remote feeling".

It said: "The inside is full of light with an open-plan, wish-it-was-mine kitchen — but the best bit, hands down, is the balcony with beach views."

Muddy Stilettos said The Brudenell is so close to the sea "you can lie in bed and hear waves breaking on the pebble beach".

The Brudenell has also been ranked as one of the best places for a staycation this summer - Credit: Google Maps

It added: "Décor-wise there’s a nod to the nautical but it doesn’t feel clichéd: think porthole windows, a driftwood bench in reception, storm lanterns, walls painted ocean shades, maritime-inspired wallpaper in the corridors, and plenty of seascapes."

Archant organises and hosts the annual East of England Tourism Awards to recognise and celebrate those businesses and individuals that contribute to the regional visitor economy.

To register for more information on the 2022/23 competition visit the Tourism Awards website.