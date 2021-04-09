Ideas for family days out to enjoy after April 12
With coronavirus restrictions easing further from April 12, families can begin to plan days out as more attractions across Suffolk are set to open.
On Monday, prime minister Boris Johnson spoke of an "exciting time for us all" as he gave the green light for shops, gyms, zoos, campsites, beer gardens and outdoor hospitality to reopen.
As we look to support businesses across Suffolk and Essex, here are some suggestions of places you and your family can visit from Monday.
Farms and zoos
Many families will be looking for things to do outdoors, as six people or two separate households are allowed to meet while socially distanced.
Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm
The farm in Mill Lane, Baylham, near Needham Market, can't wait to open its doors at 10am on Monday, April 12.
To avoid families crowding together, the majority of the animals will be kept outside and adorable piglets will be roaming around the farm.
Little ones will be pleased to hear that the den building area will be open and they will still be able to feed the animals.
Find out more on the farm's Facebook page, here.
Tostock Animal Park
If you are looking for a day out where you can meet some unusual animals, Tostock Animal Park near Bury St Edmunds is a must visit.
The park cares for some wonderful characters, including llamas, alpacas, miniature ponies and even emus.
Tostock Animal Park will be open from Tuesday, April 13. It is open every day from 10.30am to 2.30pm but is closed on Mondays.
Jimmys Farm and Wildlife Park
Jimmy Doherty and his team at his farm and wildlife park, on the outskirts of Ipswich, are looking forward to welcoming back visitors from next Monday.
If you haven't visited for a while,you may well have a few cute surprises in store.
Fans of the bouncy pillow will be pleased to know it will open each day from 11am to 4.30pm.
A one-way system will be in place to adhere to social distancing requirements. Visitors will need to buy a ticket before they arrive.
Colchester Zoo
The popular Essex zoo will reopen all of its outdoor areas from Monday.
Visitors will be able to meet lots of baby animals for the first time.
To ensure the zoo does not become overcrowded, visitors will have to book before they arrive.
Tickets are available seven days in advance.
Swimming pools
Beccles Lido
How amazing does a late night swim at Beccles Lido look?
Outdoor swimming pools were able to reopen on March 29, and Beccles Lido has been inundated with thousands of bookings.
If you want to book a swim, find out more about Beccles Lido on Twitter.
Hadleigh swimming pool
A brand new swimming pool in Hadleigh is getting ready to reopen when restrictions are eased.
The pool, which will be run by Abbeycroft Leisure, offers lane swimming and family 'bubble' swims for household groups and support bubbles.
It also has a pool pod which means it is accessible for all.
You can a book a swimming session at the new Hadleigh pool, and other pools in Suffolk run by Abbeycroft Leisure, via its website.
Crown Pools
Families in Ipswich that have missed having a splash around in the pool will be pleased to know that Crown Pools will be open from Monday.
Booking for family swimming is available seven days in advance via the Ipswich Fit website. Sessions are 45 minutes long.
More indoor attractions for a family day out
Clip 'n Climb, Ipswich
The huge indoor climbing centre on the Ransomes Industrial Park will open for standard climbing and toddler sessions from Monday.
On its Facebook page, fans of the centre have been delighted to discover that the vertical drop slide and leap of faith will also be open again.
Find out more about what Clip 'n Climb have planned for their reopening here.
Avid Climbing, Ipswich
If you are keen to give bouldering a try after lockdown, another indoor attraction is Avid Climbing, which is also on the Ransomes Industrial Park in Ipswich.
The climbing and bouldering centre caters for everyone, from children and beginners to those that have been climbing for years.
Details of their courses and what else they have to offer can be found here.
More outdoor ideas for days out in Suffolk
Go Ape, Thetford
Since restrictions were eased on Monday, March 29, children and adults have been enjoying challenging themselves at Go Ape at High Lodge.
So if your family are looking for something a tad more high octane than a daily walk, it might be an ideal spot for a day out.
Like Go Ape Thetford on Facebook for more details on what they offer.
The bouncy pillow at Suffolk Food Hall or Stonham Barns
If you are looking to keep the little ones in your family entertained whilst you enjoy a cup of coffee, why not head to your nearest bouncy pillow?
Both Suffolk Food Hall near Ipswich and Stonham Barns, in Stonham Aspal, have one - and they are very popular with children.
The best thing is that they are absolutely free to use, making them an ideal spot for an outdoor meet up.
Do you have any suggestions for days out in Suffolk?
If you do, please share them on the East Anglian Daily Times Facebook page.