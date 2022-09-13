These Suffolk attractions are closing for the Queen's funeral
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
From farms to museums, these popular attractions across Suffolk are closing on the day of the Queen's funeral.
The date of the funeral has been confirmed as Monday, September 19, and it will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am.
It has also been declared a bank holiday and schools across the country will be closed, with many employers closing their offices for the day too as millions of mourners commemorate her life.
These are the Suffolk attractions that have announced their closure on September 19 so far:
Africa Alive
Africa Alive Zoological Reserve will not be open on Monday, September 19, as a mark of respect.
In a social media post, the site confirmed it will be open as usual from September 20.
RSPB Minsmere
On the day of the funeral, of RSPB Minsmere's visitor centre, gift shop and café will be closed.
Most Read
- 1 Major retailers confirm shop closures for the Queen's funeral
- 2 Suspected double murder victims named as floral tributes left in village
- 3 Person airlifted to hospital after being rescued from river
- 4 Popular Suffolk pumpkin patch not opening in 2022
- 5 Murder probe launched after man dies from serious injuries
- 6 Flood warnings issued for parts of Suffolk
- 7 Cyclist, 12, seriously injured after crash with car in Woodbridge
- 8 Second wave of strikes to hit Port of Felixstowe
- 9 McKenna gives updates on Camara, Aluko and Edmundson ahead of Rovers clash
- 10 Police cordon still in place after mother and daughter found dead in home
The car park, nature trails and hides will remain open that day.
Suffolk Owl Sanctuary
Suffolk Owl Sanctuary, at Stonham Barns, will be closed as a mark of respect for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Suffolk libraries
All Suffolk libraries will be closed on September 19.
The mobile library service will also not be operating on the day.
Jimmy's Farm
On the Jimmy's Farm website, it has been confirmed that the attraction will be closed on the day of the funeral.
A statement read: "We send our deepest sympathies and condolences to all members of the Royal Family".
Moyse's Hall Museum
Moyse's Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds will be closed for the day of the funeral but will remain open as usual apart from September 19.
This list will be updated regularly over the next week.