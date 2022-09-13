News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
These Suffolk attractions are closing for the Queen's funeral

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:05 PM September 13, 2022
Deputy head ranger Sophie Ryder at Jimmy's Farm with Tobias the tapir

Jimmy's Farm outside Ipswich will be closed on Monday - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

From farms to museums, these popular attractions across Suffolk are closing on the day of the Queen's funeral.

The date of the funeral has been confirmed as Monday, September 19, and it will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11am.

It has also been declared a bank holiday and schools across the country will be closed, with many employers closing their offices for the day too as millions of mourners commemorate her life.

Queen Elizabeth II at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in May 2022

The Queen died last week at the age of 96 - Credit: PA

These are the Suffolk attractions that have announced their closure on September 19 so far:

Africa Alive

Africa Alive Zoological Reserve will not be open on Monday, September 19, as a mark of respect.

In a social media post, the site confirmed it will be open as usual from September 20.

Haylee Parker with baby rhino Zwardi at Africa Alive

Haylee Parker with baby rhino Zawadi at Africa Alive - Credit: Brittany Woodman

RSPB Minsmere

On the day of the funeral, of RSPB Minsmere's visitor centre, gift shop and café will be closed.

The car park, nature trails and hides will remain open that day.

Suffolk Owl Sanctuary

Suffolk Owl Sanctuary, at Stonham Barns, will be closed as a mark of respect for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Suffolk libraries

All Suffolk libraries will be closed on September 19.

The mobile library service will also not be operating on the day.

Jimmy's Farm

On the Jimmy's Farm website, it has been confirmed that the attraction will be closed on the day of the funeral.

A statement read: "We send our deepest sympathies and condolences to all members of the Royal Family".

Moyse's Hall Museum

Moyse's Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds will be closed for the day of the funeral but will remain open as usual apart from September 19.

This list will be updated regularly over the next week. 

