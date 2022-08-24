5 great things to do in Suffolk this Bank Holiday weekend

Five things to do in Suffolk this Bank Holiday weekend - Credit: Andy Abbott

With another Bank Holiday and the end of the summer holidays, there are still plenty of things going on in Suffolk.

Here are five things to do this Bank Holiday weekend in Suffolk.

See iconic vehicles at Stonham Barns

The Knuckle Busters UK Car Club is coming to Stonham Barns showground and will show off all makes of vehicles of all ages.

Classic car show at Stonham Barns this weekend - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

On Sunday there will be a Show 'n' Shine competition, so owners are being invited to bring along and show off their pride and joy.

A wide range of hot rods, classics, American cars and bikes will be on display.

During the weekend there will be live entertainment, trader area, food court and restaurant.

Where: Pettaugh Lane, Stonham Aspal, Stowmarket IP14 6AT

When: Sunday, August 28 10am - 4pm (camping is allowed for those showing cars at the event)

Cost: £10 per person and under 12s go free

Enjoy the open air theatre in Ipswich

A great way to start the weekend would be with some live entertainment at one of Ipswich's biggest parks.

Christchurch Park will host an open air theatre this Friday - Credit: Archant

The Pantaloons theatre company is set to return to Christchurch Park on Friday as it brings its own unique flair to a classic of stage and screen.

The production of The War of the Worlds will see the critically-acclaimed Pantaloons invade the stage in this new open-air adaptation.

Where: Christchurch Park, Ipswich

When: Friday, August 26. Gates open at 6pm with show expected to start at 7.30pm

Cost: Adult tickets cost £14.85, concessions cost £12.50, while a family package (two adults and two concessions) costs £42.35

Party at a disco in the park

Another park in Ipswich is hosting some late-summer celebrations this weekend.

At the event in Wherstead Park will be a giant tipi, stretch marquee, individual chill out seating areas, two licenced bars, pizza truck and live music.

DJ Charlotte Moss will be playing all of the best disco, old school house, and laid back summer sounds.

Where: Wherstead Park, The Street, Ipswich IP9 2BJ

When: Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28, 2pm - 10pm

Cost: £5 per person

Check out the stalls at the Bury food festival

With more than 100 stalls, the famous Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival is returning this Bank Holiday weekend.

Spend the day walking around the food and drink festival at Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Su Anderson

Food and drink, a mobile kitchen and cookery demonstrations will be available at the festival.

Entertainment for children will be available at the Arc shopping centre throughout the day.

Where: Bury St Edmunds town centre

When: Sunday, August 28 and Monday, August 29, 10am - 5pm

Cost: Free

Watch the soapbox race in west Suffolk

The soapbox derby race will be returning for its third year in Newmarket this weekend.

A soapbox race will be taking place in Newmarket this weekend - Credit: Andy Abbott

Organisers of the event have said, with four new exciting jumps, there will "hopefully be more spectacular crashes".

This year’s nominated soap box charities are Newmarket Day Centre, an independent community resource based in the heart of the town and a charity supporting the Ukraine relief effort.

When: Sunday, August 28, 2pm start

Where: Warren Hill, Newmarket CB8 8QH

Cost: Free