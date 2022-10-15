9 Christmas markets to visit in Suffolk in 2022

Nine Christmas markets to visit in Suffolk this year - Credit: Archant

Get into the festive spirit and pick up handmade gifts at these Christmas markets taking place in Suffolk this year.

With mulled wine, ice rinks and wreath-making, the markets really do have something for everyone.

Here are nine Christmas markets you should visit this year.

Trinity Park, Ipswich

Returning for a second year the Hellen Rollason Cancer Charity Christmas market will once again be held at Trinity Park.

The event will showcase small businesses from across the region, with an "exciting variety of high-quality, unique gifts, decorations, crafts and festive foods to get you in the Christmas spirit".

Last year, the market raised more than £24,000 to help those living with cancer.

As well as shopping stands there will be a range of food and drink stalls, serving alcoholic beverages including festive hot drinks and mulled wine.

Where: Trinity Park, Ipswich

When: Saturday, December 3

Stonham Barns Christmas Market

Stonham Barns Christmas market is returning once again.

There will be stalls with handmade products that you will not find on the high street.

Mulled wine, minced pies and other festive treats will also be on offer.

Small children's rides, train rides, face painting and live music will also be on offer.

Where: Stonham Barns, Pettaugh Road, Stonham Aspal, Suffolk, IP14 6AT

When: Saturday, November 26 and Sunday, November 27

Christmas Artisan Market, Ipswich

Ipswich town centre will come to life when the artisan market comes to the Cornhill.

There will be local artisan produce from the farmers' markets and local craft stalls.

As well as this there will be a variety of food and drink stalls on offer including The Smokebox with its tasty steaks, pork belly buns and lamb koftas.

Where: The Cornhill, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1DH

When: Sunday, December 4

Wingfield Barns Christmas Market

Get into the festive spirit at the Wingfield Barns market where you will be able to buy Christmas decorations including wreaths and plants.

Around 40 craft stalls of handmade gifts will be on show.

Carol singers will be bringing the festive spirit to the market which will also have food and drink stalls available.

Where: Saturday, December 3 to Sunday, December 4

When: Wingfield Barns, Church Road, Wingfield, Suffolk, IP21 5RA

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Market

Head to St Edmundsbury Cathedral for a Christmas market.

Over 40 stallholders will be showcasing their products, including baked goods, jewellery and woodcrafts.

As well as the stalls there will be live entertainment from special guests who will be announced soon.

Where: Angel Hill, Bury Saint Edmunds IP33 1LS

When: Thursday, November 24 to Saturday, November 26

Sudbury

Sudbury Christmas market coincides with the town's Christmas lights switch on.

A popular event which sees many travel to the town centre to take part in many festive activities.

Food and drink stalls will also be on offer.

Where: Sudbury town centre

When: Friday, November 25

Stowmarket

Located in the heart of Stowmarket town centre the Christmas market is home to a number of unique stalls with a wide range of gifts and treats.

At the fayre, there will be entertainment for everyone including an ice rink, live music and street performers.

Where: Stowmarket town centre

When: Sunday, November 27

Baylham House Farm

A brand new Christmas fair is coming to Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm this year.

The event will welcome guests with a variety of local stalls and craft holders, giving visitors the opportunity to find the "perfect Christmas gift".

During the visit, there is the opportunity to hand feed the animals at the farm, with each child receiving a free bag of animal food upon entry.

Where: Baylham, Ipswich IP6 8LG

When: Saturday, December 3

Saxmundham

An event which promises to be fun for all the family.

People are being encouraged to dress up to be in with the chance to win a Christmas hamper.

There will be a number of unique gifts on offer from a variety of stalls.

Where: Saxmundham Market Hall, High Street, Saxmundham, IP171AF

When: Friday, December 2



