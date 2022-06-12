Five classic vehicle events to visit at Stonham Barns this summer
If you think of yourself as a bit of a petrolhead, you'll be keen to check out the classic vehicle events taking place in Suffolk this year.
Classic vehicle shows are growing in popularity with people spending most of the day walking around and checking out the motors on show.
All of the events listed below are taking place at Stonham Barns, near Stowmarket in mid Suffolk.
The Big Bus Show
This new show coming to Stonham Barns will see a collection of buses from the 1930s to present day on display at the showground.
Visitors will have the opportunity to vote for the Best in Show Bus, an accolade sort after by many a bus owner and this being the first year of this competition the choice will be tough.
There will be an array of trade stands, food and drink vendors, historical talks, memorabilia displays and showground attractions.
During the event organisers will also be raising awareness for The Bus Shelter Ipswich, which provides basic needs to the homeless.
When: Sunday, August 14
Cost: £10 per person, under 12s are free
Classic Car Show
The classic car show has been held at Stonham Barns for more than 15 years, and is a great day out for all the family.
Visitors will have the chance to see more than 100 classic cars and bikes as well as club stands, auto jumble, trade stands, numerous food outlets and live music.
When: Sunday, August 21
Cost: £10 per person, under 12s are free
Knuckle Busters
A great selection of Hot Rods, Classics, American Cars and Bike will be on display at this show at Stonham Barns this summer.
This event is open to all makes of cars and bikes and to all ages interested in Rockabilly music and Hot Rods.
During the weekend the entertainment will include Top Rockabilly Bands, Jive Dancers, DJ Nadge, Hot Rod Movies, trader area, food court and restaurant.
When: Sunday, August 28
Cost: £10 per person, under 12s are free
American Car Show
In partnership with the The Knuckle Busters, this event will show off a range of cars and bikes of all ages.
There will be a show and shine parade along with trophies for the best in category.
Along with the classic cars there will also be food and drink stands, and live music with 1970s cover band The Glamtastics and Skasouls confirmed acts.
When: Sunday, September 18
Cost: £10 per person, under 12s are free
Swedefest Truck Show
If you love trucks, you will love the Swedefest Truck Show's 10th anniversary event at Stonham Barns.
The festival will occupy the entire showground area, with some owners travelling hundreds of miles to show of their trucks.
People visiting will also be able to take part in the other Stonham Barns attractions including adventure golf, teapot pottery and the Suffolk Owl Sanctuary.
When: Saturday< September 24 and Sunday, September 25
Cost: Adults £7.50 for a weekend pass, children under 16 are free