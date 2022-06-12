News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Days out

Five classic vehicle events to visit at Stonham Barns this summer

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 12:00 PM June 12, 2022
The classic car show at Stonham Barns.

Classic vehicle shows to visit this summer - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

If you think of yourself as a bit of a petrolhead, you'll be keen to check out the classic vehicle events taking place in Suffolk this year. 

Classic vehicle shows are growing in popularity with people spending most of the day walking around and checking out the motors on show.

All of the events listed below are taking place at Stonham Barns, near Stowmarket in mid Suffolk.

The Big Bus Show 

This new show coming to Stonham Barns will see a collection of buses from the 1930s to present day on display at the showground. 

Visitors will have the opportunity to vote for the Best in Show Bus, an accolade sort after by many a bus owner and this being the first year of this competition the choice will be tough.

Eight-year-old Holly Pearson enjoying the minis at the classic car show at Stonham Barns.

Eight-year-old Holly Pearson enjoying the minis at the classic car show at Stonham Barns last year - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

There will be an array of trade stands, food and drink vendors, historical talks, memorabilia displays and showground attractions.

During the event organisers will also be raising awareness for The Bus Shelter Ipswich, which provides basic needs to the homeless. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Village road closed for 7 hours due to police incident
  2. 2 Councillor says travellers at park and ride should be allowed to stay
  3. 3 Former care home destroyed in suspected arson attack
  1. 4 Insight: What fans can expect from new signing Ball
  2. 5 New 150-home village development rapidly taking shape
  3. 6 Mike Bacon: Why away game could be best for McKenna on opening day
  4. 7 Historic Suffolk landmark restored to former beauty with new fantail
  5. 8 Suffolk’s hottest new place for brunch 
  6. 9 Glamping site near Woodbridge wins gold in national competition
  7. 10 Road open after crash on A12 near Yoxford

When: Sunday, August 14 

Cost: £10 per person, under 12s are free

Classic Car Show 

The classic car show has been held at Stonham Barns for more than 15 years, and is a great day out for all the family. 

Visitors will have the chance to see more than 100 classic cars and bikes as well as club stands, auto jumble, trade stands, numerous food outlets and live music. 

The classic car show at Stonham Barns was attended by hundreds of car enthusiasts

The classic car shows at Stonham Barns will be attended by hundreds of car enthusiasts - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

When: Sunday, August 21 

Cost: £10 per person, under 12s are free

Knuckle Busters 

A great selection of Hot Rods, Classics, American Cars and Bike will be on display at this show at Stonham Barns this summer. 

This event is open to all makes of cars and bikes and to all ages interested in Rockabilly music and Hot Rods.

Ashley Hernandez, eight, is thrilled to see a Lamborghini Contach at the classic car show at Stonham

Ashley Hernandez, eight, is thrilled to see a Lamborghini Contach at the classic car show at Stonham Barns. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

During the weekend the entertainment will include Top Rockabilly Bands, Jive Dancers, DJ Nadge, Hot Rod Movies, trader area, food court and restaurant.

When: Sunday, August 28 

Cost: £10 per person, under 12s are free

American Car Show

In partnership with the The Knuckle Busters, this event will show off a range of cars and bikes of all ages.

There will be a show and shine parade along with trophies for the best in category.

Along with the classic cars there will also be food and drink stands, and live music with 1970s cover band The Glamtastics and Skasouls confirmed acts. 

When: Sunday, September 18 

Cost: £10 per person, under 12s are free

Swedefest Truck Show

If you love trucks, you will love the Swedefest Truck Show's 10th anniversary event at Stonham Barns.

Residents take a look around their very own classic car show.

Classic car shows are proving to be more and more popular - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The festival will occupy the entire showground area, with some owners travelling hundreds of miles to show of their trucks. 

People visiting will also be able to take part in the other Stonham Barns attractions including adventure golf, teapot pottery and the Suffolk Owl Sanctuary. 

When: Saturday< September 24 and Sunday, September 25

Cost: Adults £7.50 for a weekend pass, children under 16 are free

Days Out Guide
Suffolk Live News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Head Chef at The Brudenell in Aldeburgh, Ben Hegerty.

Food and Drink

Suffolk hotel's restaurant named one of the best seaside diners in the UK

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Residents in the Woodbridge area say they have not received EVRi deliveries for months

Retail

Suffolk customers' 'despair' at EVRi deliveries after waiting months for...

Dominic Bareham

person
Arminas Nauseda, of Louise Close, Great Yarmouth, was given a community order at Ipswich Crown Court.

Boy 'beat the living daylights' out of man he found in bed with his sister

Jane Hunt

person
The summer transfer window opens today

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Analysis

Where Town are at with ins and outs as the transfer window opens today

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon