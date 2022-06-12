Five classic vehicle events to visit at Stonham Barns this summer

If you think of yourself as a bit of a petrolhead, you'll be keen to check out the classic vehicle events taking place in Suffolk this year.

Classic vehicle shows are growing in popularity with people spending most of the day walking around and checking out the motors on show.

All of the events listed below are taking place at Stonham Barns, near Stowmarket in mid Suffolk.

The Big Bus Show

This new show coming to Stonham Barns will see a collection of buses from the 1930s to present day on display at the showground.

Visitors will have the opportunity to vote for the Best in Show Bus, an accolade sort after by many a bus owner and this being the first year of this competition the choice will be tough.

Eight-year-old Holly Pearson enjoying the minis at the classic car show at Stonham Barns last year - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

There will be an array of trade stands, food and drink vendors, historical talks, memorabilia displays and showground attractions.

During the event organisers will also be raising awareness for The Bus Shelter Ipswich, which provides basic needs to the homeless.

When: Sunday, August 14

Cost: £10 per person, under 12s are free

Classic Car Show

The classic car show has been held at Stonham Barns for more than 15 years, and is a great day out for all the family.

Visitors will have the chance to see more than 100 classic cars and bikes as well as club stands, auto jumble, trade stands, numerous food outlets and live music.

The classic car shows at Stonham Barns will be attended by hundreds of car enthusiasts - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

When: Sunday, August 21

Cost: £10 per person, under 12s are free

Knuckle Busters

A great selection of Hot Rods, Classics, American Cars and Bike will be on display at this show at Stonham Barns this summer.

This event is open to all makes of cars and bikes and to all ages interested in Rockabilly music and Hot Rods.

Ashley Hernandez, eight, is thrilled to see a Lamborghini Contach at the classic car show at Stonham Barns. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

During the weekend the entertainment will include Top Rockabilly Bands, Jive Dancers, DJ Nadge, Hot Rod Movies, trader area, food court and restaurant.

When: Sunday, August 28

Cost: £10 per person, under 12s are free

American Car Show

In partnership with the The Knuckle Busters, this event will show off a range of cars and bikes of all ages.

There will be a show and shine parade along with trophies for the best in category.

Along with the classic cars there will also be food and drink stands, and live music with 1970s cover band The Glamtastics and Skasouls confirmed acts.

When: Sunday, September 18

Cost: £10 per person, under 12s are free

Swedefest Truck Show

If you love trucks, you will love the Swedefest Truck Show's 10th anniversary event at Stonham Barns.

Classic car shows are proving to be more and more popular - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The festival will occupy the entire showground area, with some owners travelling hundreds of miles to show of their trucks.

People visiting will also be able to take part in the other Stonham Barns attractions including adventure golf, teapot pottery and the Suffolk Owl Sanctuary.

When: Saturday< September 24 and Sunday, September 25

Cost: Adults £7.50 for a weekend pass, children under 16 are free