Stonham Barns country music festival is back 'bigger and better' in 2022

Country musician Kevin Barry at last year's Stonham Barns Park country music festival in Suffolk - Credit: Keith Suffling

A popular country music festival is returning to Stonham Barns near Stowmarket over the Easter weekend.

The Stonham Barns Park Country Music Festival is back for 2022 and will feature a range of music bands and artists over a three day period.

The event will run from Friday, April 15 to Sunday, April 17 – and organisers say it will be "bigger and better than ever this year".

It will feature musicians such as Mark James, Brian Mann, Countryholic, Kevin Barry, Tim Staff and Johnny Rondo, Jonny & Lynette and Pete Brazil.

Stonham Barns Park said: "The Country Music Festival is a part of the new Stonham Sounds calendar of events introduced by the owners of Stonham Barns Park – one of Suffolk's premier leisure, retail and holiday destination venues – to showcase more musical talent in mid-Suffolk.

Country singer Brian Mann will perform again at Stonham Barns Park in Suffolk - Credit: Keith Suffling

"It will bring a diverse range of live music and entertainment to the leisure, retail and holiday venue during 2022."

Tickets can be purchased for individual sessions from £7.50 per person – or for the whole weekend at £50 each.