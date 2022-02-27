Return of Suffolk Dog Day confirmed for July

One of the classes in the ring at Suffolk Dog Day 2016. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

Suffolk Dog Day is making a return this summer after two years away.

The Helmingham Hall event will be part of the Festival of Suffolk's Jubilee celebrations on Sunday July 31, 2022.

A lot is still to be announced about the event, but the schedule for the day will include main arena performances, show classes, breed parades and plenty of puppies.

A statement from event organisers said: "We feel so excited to bring you news of the big return of this much-loved event and we simply can't wait to welcome you back.

"It is going to be our best yet, and one you won't want to miss."

The last Suffolk Dog Day was held in 2019 and the return is good news for dog-lovers and Suffolk Community Foundation, which supports those in need in the county with money raised by the event.

Suffolk Dog Day has raised more than £500,000 for the foundation to continue its work. For more details visit www.suffolkdogday.com