Complete guide to what's on for families in Suffolk over February half-term
There are plenty of family-friendly things to do in Suffolk while youngsters are on their February half term break.
Here is a selection of some of the best events going on in and around Suffolk in the week beginning Monday, February 21.
Take the family on a wildlife walk through Minsmere
When: Wednesday, February 23, 11am - 12.30pm
Where: Sheepwash Lane, Westleton, Saxmundham IP17 3BY
RSPB Minsmere's family wildlife walks are back on the Wednesday in the half term break and are the perfect chance to see the reserve's birds.
If you've got binoculars, it might be worth bringing them along to spot some of Minsmere's hidden creatures.
Enjoy a free activity day in Bury St Edmunds
When: Thursday, February 24, 9am - 4pm
Where: South Lee School, Nowton Road, Bury St Edmunds IP33 2BT
South Lee School is arranging for a day full of sport, drama, art, computing and more towards the end of the half term week.
A hot lunch will also be provided for guests, but spaces are expected to fill up soon - so book fast.
Meet the newborn animals at Baylham House Farm
When: Monday to Friday, 10am - 5pm
Where: Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm, Mill Lane, Baylham IP6 8LG
Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm has recently welcomed a small litter of rare Berkshire piglets to add to its addition of adorable animals.
The farm is also hosting SEND sessions from 9am on the Thursday and Friday in half term week, allowing visitors to cuddle the farm park's lambs.
Show off your skills at football inflatable sessions
When: Monday, February 21 to Wednesday, February 23, 9am - 3.30pm
Where: Kesgrave Sports Centre, Twelve Acre Approach, Kesgrave
Kesgrave Sports Centre is hosting football sessions at the start of the break for children aged between four and 12.
It costs £25 per day, but it's £60 to book on for all three sessions.
Take in sights of the sea on Clacton's Ferris wheel
When: Monday to Friday, all day
Where: Marine Parade West, Clacton CO15 1QX
Clacton's big wheel is now a permanent fixture on the north Essex seafront after opening as part of the pier's 150th birthday celebrations.
It costs £3 per person, with a family ticket for four adults and two children priced at £10.
Dive deep into history at Colchester Castle
When: Monday to Friday, 10am - 5pm
Where: Colchester Castle Park, Colchester CO1 1TJ
A family-friendly Roman games trail is being held at Colchester Castle in half-term week, with a prize up for grabs for youngsters who link all the clues and complete the challenge.
No booking is required, but there is a £5 entry fee payable on arrival for the trail.
Hone your artistic skills in Christchurch Park
When: Monday to Friday, starting at 10am, 11am, 12pm , 1pm and 2pm
Where: Christchurch Mansion, Christchurch Park, Ipswich IP4 2BX
Art in the Park is back in Ipswich with a number of free sessions while children are off school.
Visitors are asked to meet at Christchurch Mansion at the start times and go on a walk with the organisers, capturing the scenery on the way.
Meet the amazing birds at Suffolk Owl Sanctuary
When: Monday to Friday, 10am - 4pm
Where: Suffolk Owl Sanctuary, Stonham Barns, Pettaugh Road, Stonham Aspal, Stowmarket IP14 6AT
The owl sanctuary at Stonham Barns is not only home to owls – you'll also find ravens, raptors and even meerkats.
A family ticket to the complex is priced at just £24.50 until the end of March.
Marvel at the circus on Felixstowe seafront
When: Thursday, February 24, 3pm
Where: Spa Pavilion, Undercliff Road West, Felixstowe IP11 2DX
Circus Spectacular's cast of international performers are arriving at the Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe in the half-term week.
Family tickets are available for two adults and two children for £68.
Check out the exotic animals who live on the Suffolk coast
When: Monday to Friday, 9.30am - 4pm
Where: Africa Alive!, White's Lane, Kessingland NR33 7TF
Africa Alive! has reopened to visitors after a winter break and is preparing to welcome families throughout the half-term break.
The park near Lowestoft is home to more than 80 species of animals, including giraffes, flamingos, tortoises and lions.
Take the toddlers to enjoy arts and crafts in Stowmarket
When: Wednesday, February 23, 10am - 11am
Where: Museum of East Anglian Life, Iliffe Way, Stowmarket IP14 1SL
The Museum of East Anglian Life, which is set to change its name in the spring, is putting on a session for young ones to get their first taste of arts and crafts.
The event is free to the museum's Silver and Gold members.
See the gardens in Haughley Park brought to life after dark
When: Friday, February 25, starting at 6pm
Where: Haughley Park, Stowmarket IP14 3JY
The Spectacle of Light is returning to Haughley Park near Stowmarket and features a magical new illuminated trail.
It's perfect for all members of the family and is a great chance to see the estate in a new light.
Enjoy 'Frosty February' at Easton Farm Park
When: Monday to Friday, 10am - 4pm
Where: Easton Farm Park, Easton, Woodbridge IP13 0EQ
Easton Farm Park's winter celebration will feature sing-a-long shows, a snowflake trail, face painting and much more to keep youngsters entertained.
Entry costs £12 per person, but includes access to all the activities on that day.
See the life-like dinosaurs on display in Lowestoft
When: Tuesday, February 22, 11.30am and 2.30pm
Where: Marina Theatre, Marina, Lowestoft NR32 1HH
Jurassic Earth is the perfect chance to step back millions of years and meet animatronic versions of the dinosaurs that used to rule the land.
This 75-minute family-friendly experience features a Velociraptor, Spinosaurus, Triceratops, T-Rex and a team of rangers.