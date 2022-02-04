Complete guide to what's on for families in Suffolk over February half-term

Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm, near Needham Market, has events on during the school break - Credit: Charlotte Bond

There are plenty of family-friendly things to do in Suffolk while youngsters are on their February half term break.

Here is a selection of some of the best events going on in and around Suffolk in the week beginning Monday, February 21.

Take the family on a wildlife walk through Minsmere

Red Deer at RSPB Minsmere near Saxmundham - Credit: Charlotte Bond

When: Wednesday, February 23, 11am - 12.30pm

Where: Sheepwash Lane, Westleton, Saxmundham IP17 3BY

RSPB Minsmere's family wildlife walks are back on the Wednesday in the half term break and are the perfect chance to see the reserve's birds.

If you've got binoculars, it might be worth bringing them along to spot some of Minsmere's hidden creatures.

Enjoy a free activity day in Bury St Edmunds

When: Thursday, February 24, 9am - 4pm

Where: South Lee School, Nowton Road, Bury St Edmunds IP33 2BT

South Lee School is arranging for a day full of sport, drama, art, computing and more towards the end of the half term week.

A hot lunch will also be provided for guests, but spaces are expected to fill up soon - so book fast.

Meet the newborn animals at Baylham House Farm

Kunekune piglets are some of the more recent additions to Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm - Credit: Charlotte Bond

When: Monday to Friday, 10am - 5pm

Where: Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm, Mill Lane, Baylham IP6 8LG

Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm has recently welcomed a small litter of rare Berkshire piglets to add to its addition of adorable animals.

The farm is also hosting SEND sessions from 9am on the Thursday and Friday in half term week, allowing visitors to cuddle the farm park's lambs.

Show off your skills at football inflatable sessions

When: Monday, February 21 to Wednesday, February 23, 9am - 3.30pm

Where: Kesgrave Sports Centre, Twelve Acre Approach, Kesgrave

Kesgrave Sports Centre is hosting football sessions at the start of the break for children aged between four and 12.

It costs £25 per day, but it's £60 to book on for all three sessions.

Take in sights of the sea on Clacton's Ferris wheel

Clacton's Ferris wheel is staying on the seafront after it proved popular - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

When: Monday to Friday, all day

Where: Marine Parade West, Clacton CO15 1QX

Clacton's big wheel is now a permanent fixture on the north Essex seafront after opening as part of the pier's 150th birthday celebrations.

It costs £3 per person, with a family ticket for four adults and two children priced at £10.

Dive deep into history at Colchester Castle

When: Monday to Friday, 10am - 5pm

Where: Colchester Castle Park, Colchester CO1 1TJ

A family-friendly Roman games trail is being held at Colchester Castle in half-term week, with a prize up for grabs for youngsters who link all the clues and complete the challenge.

No booking is required, but there is a £5 entry fee payable on arrival for the trail.

Hone your artistic skills in Christchurch Park

An art trail is starting at Ipswich's Christchurch Mansion throughout half term - Credit: Brittany Woodman

When: Monday to Friday, starting at 10am, 11am, 12pm , 1pm and 2pm

Where: Christchurch Mansion, Christchurch Park, Ipswich IP4 2BX

Art in the Park is back in Ipswich with a number of free sessions while children are off school.

Visitors are asked to meet at Christchurch Mansion at the start times and go on a walk with the organisers, capturing the scenery on the way.

Meet the amazing birds at Suffolk Owl Sanctuary

When: Monday to Friday, 10am - 4pm

Where: Suffolk Owl Sanctuary, Stonham Barns, Pettaugh Road, Stonham Aspal, Stowmarket IP14 6AT

The owl sanctuary at Stonham Barns is not only home to owls – you'll also find ravens, raptors and even meerkats.

A family ticket to the complex is priced at just £24.50 until the end of March.

Marvel at the circus on Felixstowe seafront

When: Thursday, February 24, 3pm

Where: Spa Pavilion, Undercliff Road West, Felixstowe IP11 2DX

Circus Spectacular's cast of international performers are arriving at the Spa Pavilion in Felixstowe in the half-term week.

Family tickets are available for two adults and two children for £68.

Check out the exotic animals who live on the Suffolk coast

Africa Alive, near Lowestoft, is home to exotic animals such as giraffes - Credit: Archant

When: Monday to Friday, 9.30am - 4pm

Where: Africa Alive!, White's Lane, Kessingland NR33 7TF

Africa Alive! has reopened to visitors after a winter break and is preparing to welcome families throughout the half-term break.

The park near Lowestoft is home to more than 80 species of animals, including giraffes, flamingos, tortoises and lions.

Take the toddlers to enjoy arts and crafts in Stowmarket

The Museum of East Anglian Life in Stowmarket is hosting events this month - Credit: Gregg Brown

When: Wednesday, February 23, 10am - 11am

Where: Museum of East Anglian Life, Iliffe Way, Stowmarket IP14 1SL

The Museum of East Anglian Life, which is set to change its name in the spring, is putting on a session for young ones to get their first taste of arts and crafts.

The event is free to the museum's Silver and Gold members.

See the gardens in Haughley Park brought to life after dark

When: Friday, February 25, starting at 6pm

Where: Haughley Park, Stowmarket IP14 3JY

The Spectacle of Light is returning to Haughley Park near Stowmarket and features a magical new illuminated trail.

It's perfect for all members of the family and is a great chance to see the estate in a new light.

Enjoy 'Frosty February' at Easton Farm Park

Activities full of fun for youngsters are promised at Easton Farm Park, near Woodbridge - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

When: Monday to Friday, 10am - 4pm

Where: Easton Farm Park, Easton, Woodbridge IP13 0EQ

Easton Farm Park's winter celebration will feature sing-a-long shows, a snowflake trail, face painting and much more to keep youngsters entertained.

Entry costs £12 per person, but includes access to all the activities on that day.

See the life-like dinosaurs on display in Lowestoft

When: Tuesday, February 22, 11.30am and 2.30pm

Where: Marina Theatre, Marina, Lowestoft NR32 1HH

Jurassic Earth is the perfect chance to step back millions of years and meet animatronic versions of the dinosaurs that used to rule the land.

This 75-minute family-friendly experience features a Velociraptor, Spinosaurus, Triceratops, T-Rex and a team of rangers.