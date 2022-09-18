News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
5 peaceful places to explore in Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Published: 4:00 PM September 18, 2022
Five peaceful walks where you can get some alone time in Suffolk

Five peaceful walks where you can get some alone time in Suffolk - Credit: Archant

Listen to the birds sing away in the trees while having a moment to yourself while walking along some of Suffolk's most peaceful walks.

If you're looking for somewhere to reflect while taking in the scenery and enjoying some fresh air, why not get on your walking boots and visit these tranquil spots.

1. Old Hall Southwold 

Located on the outskirts of Southwold lies Old Southwold Hall.

There are three walking routes including a 4.3km path which takes you along the River Blyth towards Southwold before circling back through woods, marshes and fields - a perfect place to take in the scenery. 

There is also a cafe nearby for those wanting to stop for a coffee before carrying on with their walk.

2. Iken Cliff 

Stretching along the River Alde between Snape Maltings and the village of Iken, Iken Cliff offers a tranquil location to get away from it all. 

EADT GALLERYIken Church on the River Alde viewed from Iken Cliff.EADT 9 09 04EADT 30 03 07

Iken Church on the River Alde viewed from Iken Cliff - Credit: Archant

The walk is also a great location to see a variety of birds with various species nesting on the Alde Mudflats Nature Reserve.

3. Covehithe Beach 

One of Britain's most unspoilt beaches, Covehithe, near Southwold, is a great place to go relax and rewind. 

walkers at Covehithe beach

walkers at Covehithe beach - Credit: Archant

The beach, which is only accessible by foot or bike is popular among bird watchers, fossil hunters and dog walkers alike.

The beach was also named as one of the best in Britain for a winter walk by The Times.

4. Arger Fen 

Located near Bures is the 122-acre Arger Fen Nature Reserve. 

Arger Fen is close to Sudbury

Arger Fen is close to Sudbury - Credit: Archant

A place popular with dog walkers but also a perfect destination to take in the fresh air and with different routes you'll have plenty of time to yourself.

5. Hadleigh Railway Walk

Located inside the 11acre Local Nature Reserve in Hadleigh is the railway walk.

The two-mile stroll is completely off-road and is flanked by ancient trees with far-stretching views over the Stour Valley, making it the perfect place for a moment of reflection. 

