'Enchanting' Hobbit-style Suffolk glamping spot named among best in the UK

An "enchanting" Suffolk glamping spot similar to a Hobbit hole from The Lord of the Rings series has been named among the best in the UK.

West Stow Pods, near Bury St Edmunds, was included in a list of glamping sites by Muddy Stilettos that sought out the most luxurious places to stay.

Muddy Stilettos said there was "something enchantingly Lord of the Rings about West Stow Pod's cool glamping options", with one pod resembling a 'hobbit hole' from the popular fantasy film and book trilogy.

The Pod Hollow is built into a grassy knoll, has a round front door and opens up into a roomy interior dug deep into the hill.

At West Stow, glampers can also opt for one of the other woodland pods available on the site.

Muddy Stilettos said: "We also love the two large woodland lodges and four cosy MegaPods, which sleep four and don’t have WiFi so kids (and you!) really do have to get off screens and back into nature."

The glamping pods are based less than a mile from West Stow's Anglo-Saxon Village, where there is archery lesson, Tolkien quests, ancient sites, woodland trails and a large playground to enjoy.