News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Days out

'Enchanting' Hobbit-style Suffolk glamping spot named among best in the UK

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 12:03 PM April 7, 2022
West Stow Pods have built a Hobbit Hole as part of their accommodation Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

West Stow Pods have built a Hobbit Hole as part of their accommodation Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

An "enchanting" Suffolk glamping spot similar to a Hobbit hole from The Lord of the Rings series has been named among the best in the UK.

West Stow Pods, near Bury St Edmunds, was included in a list of glamping sites by Muddy Stilettos that sought out the most luxurious places to stay.

West Stow Pods have built a Hobbit Hole as part of their accommodation Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

West Stow Pods, near Bury St Edmunds, has built a Hobbit hole as part of its accommodation - Credit: Archant

Muddy Stilettos said there was "something enchantingly Lord of the Rings about West Stow Pod's cool glamping options", with one pod resembling a 'hobbit hole' from the popular fantasy film and book trilogy.

The Pod Hollow is built into a grassy knoll, has a round front door and opens up into a roomy interior dug deep into the hill.

Jan Lengyel in West Stow Pods' Hobbit Hole holiday accommodation Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The inside of Pod Hollow features rounded walls and hard wood floors - Credit: Archant

At West Stow, glampers can also opt for one of the other woodland pods available on the site.

Muddy Stilettos said: "We also love the two large woodland lodges and four cosy MegaPods, which sleep four and don’t have WiFi so kids (and you!) really do have to get off screens and back into nature." 

West Stow Pods have built a Hobbit Hole as part of their accommodation Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The view from inside Pod Hollow at West Stow - Credit: Archant

The glamping pods are based less than a mile from West Stow's Anglo-Saxon Village, where there is archery lesson, Tolkien quests, ancient sites, woodland trails and a large playground to enjoy.

Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

Zouave Gooden, 19, from Romford, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin in Ipswich. 

Ipswich Crown Court

Weeks before sex abuse trial former Ipswich RE teacher found dead

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Rob and Faye are set to take over The Ram in Hadleigh

New landlords poised to take on historic Hadleigh pub

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Residents in Suffolk won the People's Postcode Lottery in March 2022 (file photo)

Suffolk Live News

Revealed: The Suffolk postcodes that won the Postcode Lottery in March

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
YouTube and Strictly Come Dancing stars have stayed at Wilderness Reserve in east Suffolk this past weekend

Suffolk Live News

YouTube and Strictly stars enjoy stay at east Suffolk resort

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon