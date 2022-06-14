News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Where to see iconic Hurricane jets fly over Suffolk this weekend

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:52 PM June 14, 2022
The iconic Hurricane will be flying over Suffolk this weekend

The iconic Hurricane will be flying over Suffolk this weekend - Credit: BBMF

The famous Hurricane planes are set to fly over Suffolk this weekend. 

The iconic Second World War fighter plane will take part in a flypast for the Bardwell Jubilee Village Fete and Fun Day on Saturday, June 18. 

The fete, which is being held on the village playing field in Spring Road, will start at 12pm, with the flypast is expected at 2.20pm. 

The Hawker Hurricane was the most prolific fighter in the Battle of Britain and destroyed more enemy aircraft in that battle than all other fighters and ground defences combined.

It should make three passes over the Fete.

The flypast comes after the iconic Red Arrows were spotted flying over Suffolk earlier this month as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. 

Organisers of the fete have said they are delighted to be allocated this flypast in this Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

As well as the flypast there will also be other attractions at the fete including live music, lots of stalls, games, races, quick cricket and a tug-of-war to finish the afternoon at 4pm. 

Entrance to the fete is free with organisers encouraging those who want to see the flypast to get to the event in good time. 

The flypast is subject to the weather. 

