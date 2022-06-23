7 of the best places to kayak in Suffolk
- Credit: Archant
Heading out on the water is a great thing to do on a sunny day – and there's plenty of places to kayak in Suffolk.
If you're looking to explore the rivers around the county, here are seven places to start your journey.
Woodbridge
Kayaking on the River Deben through Woodbridge will take visitors past some of the east Suffolk town's iconic landmarks, such as the Tide Mill Museum.
There's plenty of places to park up in Woodbridge before you take to the water.
Iken
Iken Canoe, off Tunstall Road, offers kayaks and canoes to hire to take down the River Alde.
It is then a gentle journey down the river to reach the southern edge of Aldeburgh and the seaside town's Martello Tower.
Alton
Alton Water, in Holbrook near Ipswich, is home to a watersports centre that offer visitors the chance to rent kayaks to take out onto the reservoir.
The site is easily accessible from the B1080 south of Ipswich, with parking available.
Waldringfield
Further down the Deben is Waldringfield, which is easily accessible from the A12 near Martlesham.
There's a pay and display car park behind the Maybush Inn pub to stop at before beginning your journey on the river.
Beccles
Straddling Suffolk's border with Norfolk, the River Waveney is a great place to explore as part of 6.5-mile return trip.
You can park up at either Beccles Quay or Beccles Canoe Centre before making your way down to Geldeston, where the popular Locks pub can be found.
Sudbury
Listed as one of Britain’s earliest commercial waterways, the River Stour is popular with kayakers as only certain parts are suitable for motorboats.
After parking up at The Granary, you can take in sights such as the Great Cornard Lock and Bures Mill as you make your way down the river.
Snape
Keen kayakers can start journeys at Snape Maltings, an arts complex sat next to the River Alde, where visitors can park for free and launch a craft from.
Landmarks to keep an eye out for include the Iken St Botolph church.
Top tips for kayaking
- Wear appropriate clothing – swimwear is ideal
- Carry plenty of water and snacks for the journey
- Keep a first aid kit to hand in case of emergencies
- Apply plenty of sunscreen on sunny days
- Keep electronics in a dry bag so they don't get wet