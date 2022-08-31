Seven of the most 'Instagrammable' spots to visit in Suffolk
For those who love an Instagram post, Suffolk is home to a number of places where you can get that perfect picture for the 'gram'.
Here are seven places you should visit to improve your Instagram feed.
The Weeping Willow
The award-winning Suffolk pub was recently named as the 'most Instagrammable' in the county.
Located in the village of Barrow, The Weeping Willow was named the most Instagrammable pub in Suffolk by You magazine in March 2021.
Tori Dexter, growth manager at the Chestnut group pub chain, said: "I think The Willow has become such an Instagrammable spot because it feels quite quirky and different – the tapestry and artwork is really fun, bright and colourful."
Last summer the restaurant also put a tipi up in the garden.
The Kersey Splash
As well as having a picture-perfect high street with a number of medieval timbered houses, Kersey is home to one of the most Instagrammable spots in Suffolk.
The Kersey Splash is a dip in the road with water, which shouldn't be that impressive but combine the reflective surface with the beautiful village of Kersey and you get one of the most beautiful parts of Babergh.
The quintessential English village has a number of narrow winding roads lined with historic properties.
Filming for a television adaptation of Anthony Horowitz's Magpie Murders took place in Kersey last year with the series airing on Britbox earlier this year.
Landguard Point
A great place to get pictures of not only the Suffolk coast but of the numerous boats that are heading in and out of the UK's biggest port at Felixstowe.
Once the sun goes down the lights from the Port of Felixstowe make for a great picture.
Some of the world's largest container ships including the Ever Ace has docked at the Port of Felixstowe.
Shingle Street
An isolated hamlet on the beach, alongside the mouth of the River Alde, Shingle Street lives up to its name, being a single street next to a whole lot of shingle.
An amazing place for a picture as the picturesque seafront is the perfect backdrop for a picture with your friends.
Aldeburgh Beach
The iconic Aldeburgh scallop is a popular place for a snap.
The atmospheric coastal favourite is a great place for a picture whether it is a sunny or cloudy day.
The Abbey Gardens
Located in the heart of Bury St Edmunds the beautiful Abbey Gardens has a winning combination of history and nature.
The gardens are home to the remains of the Abbey of St Edmund, which recently celebrated its 1,000th anniversary.
The 14-acre site was built during the reign of King Canute, with the Benedictine abbey being one of the richest and most important monasteries in medieval Europe - bringing in pilgrims from all corners of the continent.
Nacton Foreshore
With stunning views of the Orwell Bridge, Nacton Foreshore is definitely worth a visit if you want to improve your Instagram feed.
A great place to go for a stroll and to enjoy a picnic on a nice summer's day.