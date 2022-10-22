7 places to see Santa at Christmas in Suffolk this year

Where you can see Father Christmas in Suffolk this year - Credit: Archant

There is only two months until the big day and for those who like to plan ahead, it might well be the time to start booking your child's visit to see Father Christmas.

Here we round up seven places you can see Santa in Suffolk this year.

Mid Suffolk Railway

The magical Christmas treat for children up to 10 years old is one not to be missed.

Visit the Christmas market at Mid Suffolk Light Railway - Credit: Archant

Steam trains run from Brockford Station to ‘North Pole Halt’, for an individual visit to Santa at his Christmas Guards Van.

There will be a traction engine in steam and a Dutch Street organ on site to give an added festive feel.

Where: Brockford Station, Wetheringsett, Stowmarket, Suffolk, IP14 5PW

When: December 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18

Meet Father Christmas and his sleigh

The historic Kentwell Hall will be hosting Santa Claus and his sleigh this year.

Spend the time as a family while meeting Father Christmas.

Carol singing round the Christmas Tree will end the day.

Where: High Street, Long Melford, Sudbury CO10 9BA

When: December 10, 11, 17 and 18

Stonham Barns

Step into Santa's grotto at Stonham Barns and receive a present from Father Christmas himself.

You will also be able to meet the Snow Queen on your visit and her sister Princess Snow as you step into the enchanted theatre to find elves, snowballs and sparkle.

Small children's rides, train rides, face painting and live music will also be on offer.

Where: Stonham Barns, Pettaugh Road, Stonham Aspal, Suffolk, IP14 6AT

When: Saturday, November 26 and Sunday, November 27

Lackford Lakes Christmas grotto

Enjoy a magical visit to Santa's woodland grotto at Lackford Lakes near Bury St Edmunds.

Meet Father Christmas at Lackford Lakes near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

Children will be given the chance to speak to Farther Christmas, take a photo, and receive a gift.

The event is for children up to 11 years old, older siblings are welcome to meet Santa but organisers have said they will not receive a gift.

Where: Lackford Lakes, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP28 6HX

When: Sunday, December 11

Meet Farmer Christmas at Baylham House Farm

'Farmer' Christmas will be meeting the young visitors in his grotto and slots can be booked on the Baylham House Farm website.

Meet Farmer Christmas at Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Those looking to meet Farmer Christmas will need to book in advance.

Children can also explore their creative side in the den building area.

Where: Baylham, Ipswich IP6 8LG

When: Saturday, December 3

Meet Santa Claus while at the zoo

Make a trip to the zoo a little bit more magical by stopping off to see Santa Claus.

The Christmas grotto experience lasts 25 minutes and every booking must include at least one paying adult.

Each Christmas grotto ticket includes entry to the zoo.

Where: Whites Ln, Kessingland, Lowestoft NR33 7TF

When: The grotto begins at the zoo on November 19

Speak to Santa and walk around the Christmas market

Santa Claus will be visiting Sudbury town centre once again this year.

Sudbury Christmas market will be returning once again this year - Credit: Sudbury Town Council

People will also be able to take a walk around the Christmas stalls on Market Hill.

Where: Sudbury town centre

When: Friday, November 25



