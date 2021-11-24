'We need to celebrate' - Pub guarantees snow for the festive season

A Suffolk pub is guaranteeing a white Christmas this year ahead of a town's festive lights switch-on.

North Street Tavern in Sudbury is bringing in snow machines in time for the town's Christmas light switch on, on November 26.

New landlady Lauren Talbot, who is holding a special event to mark the occasion, said: "This year it's really important for Christmas to be celebrated."

The decorations are up in the bar - Credit: North Street Tavern

"We have hired in a couple of snow machines, which will sit on our top window and it will be snowing. It's something we did at the last pub we ran.

"To hire them we paid a fair amount, but we've been sponsored by a local business, who in turn we'll advertise for outside the pub."

The snug is a fantastic cosy place to while away a cold winter evening - Credit: North Street Tavern

In addition to the mechanically generated snow for children to play in, there will be a variety of games and prizes, while a children's disco will be held from 5pm.

After this, at 8:30pm, North Street's house DJ Harry will be returning to kick of Christmas.

Since Lauren and her partner took over the North Street Tavern the Sudbury locals have been very welcoming, and feedback has been positive, with many reviewers on Google and Facebook focusing on the friendly atmosphere, and how drinks prices were "excellent".