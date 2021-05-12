Face your fears! Handle spiders and snakes at Big Day Out
- Credit: Suffolk New College
Visitors will get the chance to handle spiders and snakes at a college's family fun day next month.
Suffolk Rural, formerly known as Otley College, is preparing to hold its Big Day Out on Thursday, June 3.
There will be a strong emphasis on being Covid-safe, and the event will be split into two half-day sessions to limit numbers on site at any one time.
Attractions will include animal areas with livestock, equine displays, a flower competition, food stalls, giant Jenga, music and tractor rides.
Each college department will also showcase what they do via interactive displays.
Marketing events co-ordinator Charlotte Rossiter, organiser for the event, said: “This Covid-safe fun day will be a chance for people to come along and see the huge range of courses and activities that are taking place amidst the relaxed setting of Suffolk Rural.
“Our aim is to make this a celebration of farming, the county and the college and we can’t wait to welcome everyone along."
All activities will take place outside, in the open air and under cover.
Tickets are free but need to be pre-booked via the event website.