30 things to do for FREE at this year's Suffolk Show

Johnny Amos

Published: 11:30 AM May 30, 2022
The Grand Parade on the final day of the Suffolk Show Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

30 things you can do for free at the Suffolk show this year - Credit: Archant

After being cancelled for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Suffolk Show is set to make its anticipated return tomorrow. 

Based at Trinity Park in Ipswich, there are plenty of things to do at this year's event and a lot of it is free.

Here are 30 things you can do at the Suffolk Show without spending a penny: 

  1. Watch the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team jump into the Collins Grand Ring on the first day of the show
  2. Meet some of Ipswich Town Football Club stars in the Sports Village
  3. Get up close with an Apache helicopter
  4. Ride a pedal tractor in the Farm Discovery Zone
  5. Watch the sheepdog precision control
  6. Watch the Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant on the second day of the show 
  7. Watch goats climb the Goat Mountain and cows having a blow-dry
  8. Watch thatchers at work, as well as a blacksmith & chainsaw wood carver
  9. Watch Norfolk & Suffolk Joint Police Dog Section Display
  10. Visit Adnams Beach Eats and enjoy a cold drink 
  11. Sample the very best of locally produced food across the showground
  12. Watch a heavy horse get plaited up in the Heavy Horse Centre
  13. See the beautiful Suffolk Sheep in the Sheep Rings
  14. Make a pizza in the Farm Discovery Zone 
  15. Take a look around an RNLI lifeboat 
  16. Cheer on the Shetland Pony Grand National jockeys
  17. Watch Red Devils parachuting into the Collins Grand Ring on the first day of the show 
  18. Jump on a trampoline or try your hand at fencing in the Sports Village
  19. See cows being milked in the Farm Discovery Zone
  20. Bring a picnic or sit in one of the show's new catering areas whilst listening to live music
  21. Watch terrier racing in the President’s Ring
  22. See bees working in a hive and learn how honey is made
  23. Follow deer prints in the Countryside Area
  24. Drive a mini-digger or climb onboard a huge combine harvester
  25. Try your hand at fingerprinting or have your hair styled into a crown in the Suffolk Skills Zone
  26. Watch the sheep being sheared in the Sheep Show
  27. See the conclusion of the Jubilee Torch Relay in the Collins Grand Ring
  28. Look out for some of Her Majesty’s horses competing in the Rings
  29. Discover how Suffolk was involved in the Cold War
  30. Park your car

For everything you need to know about this year's event, which is taking place between Tuesday, May 31 and Wednesday, June 1 click here.

