30 things to do for FREE at this year's Suffolk Show

After being cancelled for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Suffolk Show is set to make its anticipated return tomorrow.

Based at Trinity Park in Ipswich, there are plenty of things to do at this year's event and a lot of it is free.

Here are 30 things you can do at the Suffolk Show without spending a penny:

Watch the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team jump into the Collins Grand Ring on the first day of the show Meet some of Ipswich Town Football Club stars in the Sports Village Get up close with an Apache helicopter Ride a pedal tractor in the Farm Discovery Zone Watch the sheepdog precision control Watch the Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant on the second day of the show Watch goats climb the Goat Mountain and cows having a blow-dry Watch thatchers at work, as well as a blacksmith & chainsaw wood carver Watch Norfolk & Suffolk Joint Police Dog Section Display Visit Adnams Beach Eats and enjoy a cold drink Sample the very best of locally produced food across the showground Watch a heavy horse get plaited up in the Heavy Horse Centre See the beautiful Suffolk Sheep in the Sheep Rings Make a pizza in the Farm Discovery Zone Take a look around an RNLI lifeboat Cheer on the Shetland Pony Grand National jockeys Watch Red Devils parachuting into the Collins Grand Ring on the first day of the show Jump on a trampoline or try your hand at fencing in the Sports Village See cows being milked in the Farm Discovery Zone Bring a picnic or sit in one of the show's new catering areas whilst listening to live music Watch terrier racing in the President’s Ring See bees working in a hive and learn how honey is made Follow deer prints in the Countryside Area Drive a mini-digger or climb onboard a huge combine harvester Try your hand at fingerprinting or have your hair styled into a crown in the Suffolk Skills Zone Watch the sheep being sheared in the Sheep Show See the conclusion of the Jubilee Torch Relay in the Collins Grand Ring Look out for some of Her Majesty’s horses competing in the Rings Discover how Suffolk was involved in the Cold War Park your car

For everything you need to know about this year's event, which is taking place between Tuesday, May 31 and Wednesday, June 1 click here.