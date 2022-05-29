Everything you need to know about this year's Suffolk Show - Credit: Archant

With the Suffolk Show set to make its highly-anticipated return after being cancelled for two years due to Covid, we have put together a guide of everything you need to know about the two-day event.

From opening times to the main attractions, here is our guide:

When is the Suffolk Show?

After being cancelled for the past two years, the Suffolk Show is set to make its return at Trinity Park.

This year the show will be held on Tuesday, May 31 and Wednesday, June 1.

When do the gates open?

On both days of the Suffolk Show the gates open at 7am.

Last entry is 7pm on Tuesday and 5.30pm on Wednesday, with all stalls being open from 8.30am to 6pm on both days.

How much are tickets to get into the Suffolk Show?

For those who have not purchased early bird tickets, adult admission is £28.50, senior citizen (65+) is £23, and people aged between 15 and 18 years old £9.50.

Under 15's go free at the Suffolk Show.

Can I park at the Suffolk Show?

People are able to park for free at the showground.

How can I get to the Suffolk Show?

There are many ways to get to the Suffolk Show this year with some shuttle busses running from the train station to the showground.

But here is a full list of how to get to Trinity Park:

Car - The Suffolk Show is held at Trinity Park, Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP3 8UH.

Bus - A number of bus services are available from Ipswich central and Ipswich Railway.

Bike - There will be a dedicated cycle parking area at the main Felixstowe Road entrance to the showground.

Train - Ipswich railway station is just five miles away from Trinity Park. Ipswich Buses will run a shuttle service from the train station to Trinity Park.

Taxi - There is a taxi drop-off point on Murrills Road, off the roundabout at Gate One. Visitors can then enter the showground through the pedestrian entrance.

Coach - Coaches enter through Gate One and there is a designated coach park. The coach driver is admitted free to the show.

Are dogs allowed inside the Suffolk Show?

Dogs are allowed inside the Suffolk Show, although they must be well behaved and are not permitted into the Ringside Club or Adnams Foodhall.

Organisers of the Suffolk Show are also reminding people to not leave dogs in vehicles while attending the event.

There will be a number of points around the ground for your dog to get water.

What are the main attractions?

There is plenty to do at the Suffolk Show from being able to get up close to a number of different animals at the children's farm in the Farm Discovery Zone, hold chicks, watch the entertaining sheep show and even watch the dairy demonstrations.

The Military Zone will feature a range of military vehicles and interactive areas.

People will also be able to try out a range of sports and activities in the Sports Village and watch farmers in action in the Farming Live area and take a look through 70 years of Suffolk history in the new Suffolk - The Platinum Years area, specially created for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

What do I do if I lose my children when at the Suffolk Show?

Children's wristbands will be given out at the information kiosks which can be found at each of the three entrances to the show.

Parents or guardians will be able to write their contact details on the children's wristbands in case the child gets separated from the family.

Can I get cash out at the Suffolk Show?

There will be mobile cash machines situated around the showground. However, there will be a withdrawal charge.

What is there to eat and drink at the Suffolk Show?

You are spoilt for choice with eateries around the showground with organisers saying the variety of food available will be wider than ever before.

There will be a wide range of local and artisan catering outlets, all offering fresh, local and healthy options.

Visitors are also allowed to bring their own picnics if they would prefer.

What provision is there for disabled visitors at the Suffolk Show?

There will be an Access for All hospitality centre for disabled people at the Show, run by the Suffolk New College and its students, that offer a quiet place to rest and purchase some refreshments, stand Red 412.

There will be disabled toilets in all toilet blocks.