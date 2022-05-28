Suffolk Showgoers are set to return to Trinity Park at the end of May after a three-year pause caused by the pandemic - Credit: Suffolk Agricultural Association

Suffolk Show goers are set to be transported back in time for a major retrospective encompassing the Queen’s reign.

The immersive tour covering 70 years of the county’s life is timed to coincide with the eve of the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which immediately follow the event.

Show organisers say a huge number of local businesses and charities have collaborated to create the exhibition, which will form the centrepiece to the two-day event.

The tableau will be spread across two acres and will feature historical artefacts and interactive displays spanning home life, fashion, transport, farming, food, technology and music.

Highlights include vintage cars and trucks from 1950s to present day, a street party with retro food from The Food Museum, a mock 1950s school classroom, vintage football kit from Ipswich Town Football Club, flour milling and bread making. There will be nostalgic displays of toys, kitchen appliances, TV adverts, fashion and wedding dresses through the decades.

Exhibit sponsor Hutchison Ports, owner of Port of Felixstowe, will showcase the evolution of the UK’s biggest container port, and there will be a display on the construction of the Orwell Bridge.

Show steward and exhibition organiser Tony Pulham said: “We are working with organisations across East Anglia to pull together this special exhibit for The Queen’s Jubilee, with representation from all aspects of county life.

“It’s set to be a huge, interactive experience where visitors can reminisce about days gone by and visualise 70 years of history in honour of Her Majesty’s Platinum reign. We look forward to unveiling this unique exhibit to visitors at this year’s Show. It’s something that even seasoned show-goers won’t have seen before.”

On the second day of the show, the finale of the Festival of Suffolk Torch Relay concludes its 500-mile journey through Suffolk’s villages in the Collins Grand Ring. There it will be greeted by a special Jubilee Pageant with military salute and performance from the Red Devils Army Parachute Display Team.

The Suffolk Show takes place at Trinity Park in Ipswich on May 31 and June 1. This year, parking will be free and children under the age of 15 will once again receive free entry. Tickets will be £28.50 per adult if purchased after May 21 and £30 per adult on the gate while young people between 15 to 18 are £7.50. Carers go free when accompanying a fee-paying disabled visitor. Visit www.suffolkshow.co.uk for details

