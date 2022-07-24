From castle parks to the seaside - the best places for a picnic in Suffolk

The best places in Suffolk for a picnic this summer - Credit: Charlotte Bond

From castle parks to beaches with the summer holidays now here people are looking for places to enjoy a nice picnic as a family.

Here are seven of the best places across Suffolk for a picnic according to the Muddy Stilettos:

Clare Castle Country Park

Located in the idyllic town of Clare there is plenty of great flat spaces to lay out your picnic rug.

You can also make a day of it at the castle park with the remains of the 13th century castle for everyone to enjoy.

Lackford Lakes

Run by the Suffolk Wildlife Trust at Lackford Lakes visitors can enjoy the sound and sight of many birds, insects and animals including kingfishers.

Suffolk Wildlife Trust’s Lackford Lakes near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

Across the area there are ample amounts of picnic spots as well as the designated picnic area by the raised pond on the blue trail.

Abbey Gardens, Bury St Edmunds

Away from the hustle and bustle but still a short walk away from the town centre the Abbey Gardens is a great place for a picnic.

The Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

The park even held its very own 'Picnic in the Park' event as part of the Abbey 1,000 anniversary celebrations on July 17.

You can explore the stately ruins, play area, treehouse and ponds.

Beccles Quay

The perfect place even for those who don't have a boat.

The quay is scattered with picnic benches and you can spend all day watching the boats go past.

Keep the children entertained with the children's play area located nearby or explore the local area on one of the many walking routes.

Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad

For those who love water sports.

Nicholas Everitt Park in the heart of Outlon Broad has numerous water sports and land based activities including tennis, bowling, crazy gold and trampolines.

There is plenty to do in the park for both adults and children with tennis courts, a bowling green and a bandstand which sometimes plays host to a traditional brass band for Sunday concerts.

Dunwich Heath and Beach

The people of Suffolk are spoilt for choice when it comes to beaches, but if Dunwich Heath and beach does have a bit of everything.

You will be able to spot a bit of wildlife while you eat your picnic and also have a chance to swim in the sea.

Iken Cliff Picnic Site, Woodbridge

The picnic site at Iken Cliff is peaceful and secluded with an abundance of wildlife to admire.

Again, you can see a large amounts of wildlife while enjoying the Rive Alde.