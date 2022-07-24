From castle parks to the seaside - the best places for a picnic in Suffolk
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
From castle parks to beaches with the summer holidays now here people are looking for places to enjoy a nice picnic as a family.
Here are seven of the best places across Suffolk for a picnic according to the Muddy Stilettos:
Clare Castle Country Park
Located in the idyllic town of Clare there is plenty of great flat spaces to lay out your picnic rug.
You can also make a day of it at the castle park with the remains of the 13th century castle for everyone to enjoy.
Lackford Lakes
Run by the Suffolk Wildlife Trust at Lackford Lakes visitors can enjoy the sound and sight of many birds, insects and animals including kingfishers.
Across the area there are ample amounts of picnic spots as well as the designated picnic area by the raised pond on the blue trail.
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: How Town's draw at Millwall played out
- 2 Body found in search of 21-year-old man
- 3 McKenna's on Millwall draw, duo's absence and transfer latest
- 4 Suffolk pub's beer garden named one of the best in the UK
- 5 17-month-old with rare Uncontrollable Hair Syndrome living in Suffolk
- 6 'One of the worst I've seen': Anger as road blocked with fly-tipped rubbish
- 7 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-1 Millwall draw
- 8 Caravan fire spreads to nearby garages in suspected arson attack
- 9 Questions to be answered with first appearances possible at Millwall
- 10 North Ipswich road reopens after police incident
Abbey Gardens, Bury St Edmunds
Away from the hustle and bustle but still a short walk away from the town centre the Abbey Gardens is a great place for a picnic.
The park even held its very own 'Picnic in the Park' event as part of the Abbey 1,000 anniversary celebrations on July 17.
You can explore the stately ruins, play area, treehouse and ponds.
Beccles Quay
The perfect place even for those who don't have a boat.
The quay is scattered with picnic benches and you can spend all day watching the boats go past.
Keep the children entertained with the children's play area located nearby or explore the local area on one of the many walking routes.
Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad
For those who love water sports.
Nicholas Everitt Park in the heart of Outlon Broad has numerous water sports and land based activities including tennis, bowling, crazy gold and trampolines.
There is plenty to do in the park for both adults and children with tennis courts, a bowling green and a bandstand which sometimes plays host to a traditional brass band for Sunday concerts.
Dunwich Heath and Beach
The people of Suffolk are spoilt for choice when it comes to beaches, but if Dunwich Heath and beach does have a bit of everything.
You will be able to spot a bit of wildlife while you eat your picnic and also have a chance to swim in the sea.
Iken Cliff Picnic Site, Woodbridge
The picnic site at Iken Cliff is peaceful and secluded with an abundance of wildlife to admire.
Again, you can see a large amounts of wildlife while enjoying the Rive Alde.