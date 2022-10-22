Five Suffolk places named among best to visit in 2022
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Many of Suffolk's towns and villages have been praised this year by receiving national recognition.
Here are five places in Suffolk which have been named among the best to visit in the UK.
1. Orford
The "sleepy" Suffolk village of Orford was named as one of the most beautiful in the UK by The Telegraph.
The village, which has plenty of places to stay, eat and enjoy, including The Crown and Castle hotel and restaurant which was named one of the best to visit in the UK.
2. Hadleigh
Hadleigh was named as one of the best places to live in the UK.
The Suffolk market town was named as one of the best places to live in the country by the expert property finders at Garrington.
The property experts evaluated each town and city based on five categories - access to superfast broadband, physical environment, quality of living, architecture and heritage and going green.
3. Dunwich
The Suffolk coastal village was named as the UK's best "hidden gem" for a summer getaway in 2022.
Dunwich was praised for its stunning countryside landscapes and visitors were urged to stroll through swathes of heather and gorse at the National Trust Dunwich Heath and Beach.
The Ship was also dubbed a cosy coastal pub that is ideal to stop for a bite to eat and a local ale.
Dunwich's history was another factor which helped secure the top spot, with the once bustling port town being lost to storms and the sea around the 13th century.
4. Walberswick
The Suffolk coastal village was named among the poshest places in the UK.
With a perfect shingle and sandy beach, Walberswick has been revealed as one of the most desirable village locations to live according to The Telegraph.
Walberswick is also home to a wide range of wildlife as otters and deer live on the bank of the River Blyth.
5. Aldeburgh
Aldeburgh, another coastal town in Suffolk, was named the seventh best coastal town in the UK by consumer choice company Which?
With an average hotel price of £195, Aldeburgh, which also named one of the prettiest towns in the UK, received a high praise for the state of its beaches, scenery, shopping and its selection of food and drink.
Aldeburgh was also recently named one of the most peaceful places in the UK for a staycation.