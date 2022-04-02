Suffolk walking route named among best in UK by national survey

A walk at Flatford, in Suffolk, has been named among the best in the country by Which? - Credit: newzulu.com

A country walk in south Suffolk has been named among the best in the country, according to a national survey.

The Flatford and Constable trail, south-west of Ipswich, was included in a Which? survey best walk in the UK.

A seven-mile trek that explores the Stour Valley and Dedham Vale areas of Suffolk's border with Essex, the Flatford and Constable trail takes ramblers on a route through the picturesque countryside and along the River Stour.

Dedham Vale in Suffolk is part of the Flatford and Constable trail - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The area was originally made famous by the paintings of John Constable, England's most prominent landscape artist of the 18th century, who grew up in the village of Dedham.

The results of the survey were taken from 1,807 Which? Connect panel members in December 2021 who evaluated a list of walks under 15 miles long across the United Kingdom.

Assessed across eight categories, the walks were give a star rating out of five for the likes of scenery, wildlife and visitor facilities to give an overall percentage score.

Walkers enjoying the scenery at Flatford Mill - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

The Flatford and Constable trail achieved an overall score of 73% and was most successful in the food and drink, places of interest and visitor facilities categories.

It was also given a difficult rating of two out of five, making it a less physically demanding option for walkers on a day out.

The results of the survey come after Suffolk was named in the Telegraph as the best place in England for a spring walk.