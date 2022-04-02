Two Suffolk woodlands named among best 'forest bathing' spots in England

Rendlesham Forest in Suffolk was named as the fourth best spot in England for 'forest bathing' by Love Hemp - Credit: Citizenside.com

Two woodlands in Suffolk have been named among the best spots for 'forest bathing' in England.

Rendlesham Forest and High Lodge, in Thetford Forest, have been included in the top ten forest bathing spots by health company Love Hemp.

Forest bathing, or shinrin-yoku, is a Japanese mindfulness practice that sees participants take in the forest atmosphere to aid relaxation.

According to The National Trust, the benefits of forest bathing include reduced blood pressure, lower levels of stress hormone cortisol, and improved concentration and memory.

Thetford Forest was ranked as the ninth best forest bathing spot in England - Credit: citizenside.com

Love Hemp analysed wildflower and songbird data from 20 forests in England that are listed by Forestry England as having easy walking trails to find the ten best places to experience ‘forest bathing’ this spring.

In the findings, Rendlesham Forest ranked fourth in the country for its wildflower species, dawn chorus songbirds and dusk chorus songbirds.

For the same factors, High Lodge ranked ninth overall.

Tony Calamita, co-founder and chief executive of Love Hemp, said: "The stresses of everyday life means that we often find ourselves looking for new ways to de-stress and take time for ourselves.

Some of the impressive trees in Rendlesham Forest - Credit: Amy Peckham-Driver

"Forest bathing is a Japanese process of relaxation, by allowing yourself to be calm and serene amongst nature, you're boosting your health and wellbeing in a natural way.

"We recommend you turn off your phones, tablets and headsets, take your time to explore the forests and embrace everything the forests have to offer.

"This way you'll be able to make the most of your forest bathing experience."