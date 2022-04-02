Two Suffolk woodlands named among best 'forest bathing' spots in England
- Credit: Citizenside.com
Two woodlands in Suffolk have been named among the best spots for 'forest bathing' in England.
Rendlesham Forest and High Lodge, in Thetford Forest, have been included in the top ten forest bathing spots by health company Love Hemp.
Forest bathing, or shinrin-yoku, is a Japanese mindfulness practice that sees participants take in the forest atmosphere to aid relaxation.
According to The National Trust, the benefits of forest bathing include reduced blood pressure, lower levels of stress hormone cortisol, and improved concentration and memory.
Love Hemp analysed wildflower and songbird data from 20 forests in England that are listed by Forestry England as having easy walking trails to find the ten best places to experience ‘forest bathing’ this spring.
In the findings, Rendlesham Forest ranked fourth in the country for its wildflower species, dawn chorus songbirds and dusk chorus songbirds.
For the same factors, High Lodge ranked ninth overall.
Tony Calamita, co-founder and chief executive of Love Hemp, said: "The stresses of everyday life means that we often find ourselves looking for new ways to de-stress and take time for ourselves.
"Forest bathing is a Japanese process of relaxation, by allowing yourself to be calm and serene amongst nature, you're boosting your health and wellbeing in a natural way.
Most Read
- 1 School confirms teacher with 'offensive' mug is suspended
- 2 Suffolk tomato producer is saved weeks after closing
- 3 Pub group owner toasts ‘massive’ win at awards event
- 4 'A favourite coastal retreat' - Suffolk village features on BBC show
- 5 Three arrested on suspicion of fraud after police raid east Suffolk homes
- 6 Road in mid Suffolk closed after crash between two cars
- 7 No Ipswich men on top 50 EFL players list... here's who ranked higher
- 8 Woman had sex with a dog named Buddy
- 9 Decision to take place on first phase of 1,000-home development
- 10 Missing mum and daughter from West Sussex found in Suffolk
"We recommend you turn off your phones, tablets and headsets, take your time to explore the forests and embrace everything the forests have to offer.
"This way you'll be able to make the most of your forest bathing experience."