Tickets available now for 2022 Taste of Sudbury Food and Drink Festival

Buy fresh bread, pastries, cakes and more at The Taste of Sudbury 2022 - Credit: Emma Cabielles Photography

Organisers of The Taste of Sudbury Food & Drink Festival say they are delighted to be bringing the popular event back after a two-year break forced by Covid restrictions.

The one-day celebration takes place for the first time ever at a new location in the grounds of Melford Hall (Long Melford) from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, June 18, while the regular venue of St Peter's church in Sudbury closes for a two-year renovation.

But that same fun, friendly, foodie vibe will remain, with The Taste of Sudbury 2022 continuing to be all about celebrating, promoting and showcasing the very best producers, restaurants and chefs from the region.

Preserves from The Jam Shed at The Taste of Sudbur - Credit: Emma Cabielles Photography

Justine Paul of Suffolk Market Events which delivers the festival says: "We have tried hard to keep the event close to Sudbury to ensure that the local community can still enjoy all that the day offers whilst ensuring a safe space, and we are really pleased that the Melford Estate has offered us the use of their land at Melford Hall. There's lots of room for people and parking and we can add an extra element of farming to the festival which we feel is important."

It is expected that more than 50 stalls will be filling the grounds on the day, selling a whole range of top quality produce including local beef and pork, freshly baked breads, cakes and pies, locally grown fruit including Suffolk strawberries and raspberries, locally distilled Suffolk gins, brownies and traybakes, Suffolk jams, marinades and conserves plus vegan pastries and much much more.

Demonstrations and masterclasses will be back at the main kitchen theatre at The Taste of Sudbury 2022 - Credit: Emma Cabielles Photography

The main kitchen theatre will be back with a line up chefs and artisan producers. There will also be butchery masterclasses and baking demonstrations.

"A number of quirky vans and horseboxes will be cooking up delicious street food," adds Justine. "And of course you’ll be able to sit and enjoy a pint of local craft ale or a glass of Suffolk gin and tonic too. As always, the festival will offer the family a great day out and dogs are very welcome."

Admission costs £5 for adults over 18, and are available to book at tasteofsudbury.co.uk

Parking is free of charge and there will also be a free Park and Ride scheme in place running from Sudbury.

Justine is encouraging visitors to buy tickets in advance of the day as entry numbers will be limited on the gate.