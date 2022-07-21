Looking for something to do this summer? Markshall Estate is an unmissable day out: here’s why 

Promotion

Bright colours on display in the Walled Garden at the Markshall Estate in Essex. - Credit: Bryan Shaw

Discover how you can spend quality time with loved ones this summer among art and nature at the stunning Markshall Estate.

Covering 200 acres of land, and a further 2,000 acres of tenanted farmland and ancient woodlands, Markshall was left as a gift to the nation from its last private owner, Thomas Phillips Price. The estate is now established as a charity, endeavouring to protect the Essex landscape and provide a unique and beautiful location for people to enjoy.

We caught up with Becky Stone, marketing coordinator for Markshall, who walks us through the different areas of plants and trees that make up the estate.

Below, she discusses the four geographically-inspired zones and what else you can discover as you explore the gardens and arboretum.

The Markshall Estate boasts 200 acres of land and a further 2,000 acres of tenanted farmland and ancient woodlands. - Credit: Bryan Shaw

1. The Europe zone

Your journey begins in the Europe zone, inspired by the Essex countryside - you’ll find various trees and plants that characterise the European rural landscape.

Our Cedar, 800-year-old Honywood Oak and Weeping Copper Beech trees are a must-see. The wild meadows have been left for the grass to grow and flourish, similar to the terrain we’re most familiar with across the UK countryside.

2. The Asia zone

As you approach the lake and move through the European plantings, you’ll stumble upon a dramatically different view – our popular Asia zone is filled with Magnolias and Acer trees that tower above you.

Here you’ll find the Birkett Long Millenium Walk, with Dogwood, Himalayan Birch trees and Rubus trees that reflect their bright colours across the lake. The Sarcococca and Chimonanthus trees will provide you with a spicy, sweet scent as you wander through.

We’re currently working on a 10-acre site on the north side of the arboretum, where we will eventually create a mini replica of the Himalayan mountains. This will be well worth looking out for over the coming years.

Discover the Wollemi Nobilis trees by the pond in the Gondwanaland zone. - Credit: Bryan Shaw

3. The North America zone

This zone truly encompasses a stereotypical, American-style forest, covered in swamps and pine trees. The Liquidambars, Sumacs and Sugar Maples boast a spectacular colour during the autumnal season.

The history of Markshall dates back over 1,000 years - it was a base for fighter and bomber squadrons of the RAF and USAF during the Second World War. We now have a memorial site where we hold services, but it also acts as a tranquil spot for visitors to gather and take a moment to remember.

4. Gondwanaland

The Gondwanaland area is inspired by the ancient supercontinent before its breakup, resulting in the formation of South America, Africa, Australia and other south-eastern countries. The zone hosts over 200 Eucalyptus trees, which were planted in 1999.

Markshall also offers the largest collection of Wollemi Pines in Europe, which date back to the Jurassic period - these trees have been recently rediscovered and we are incredibly proud of them.

A sculpture exhibition will be showcasing the best of international and national artists in the Walled Garden at Markshall until September 4, 2022. - Credit: Bryan Shaw

The Walled Garden

Within the middle of the geographic zones, you'll discover the Walled Garden, which originally served to feed the residents of the mansion. The garden has now been redesigned to incorporate both traditional and contemporary planting.

There's an earth sculpture in the middle of the garden, which embodies new beginnings, while the original walls still stand in the garden as a nod to its history. The Walled Garden is also home to the longest herbaceous border in the county, which is particularly beautiful in the summer months.

You'll discover lots of unique wildlife as you wander through the woodlands at Markshall. - Credit: Bryan Shaw

The sculpture exhibition

Situated in the Walled Garden this summer, Markshall Estate will be hosting a stunning array of more than 150 sculptures produced by 33 international and national artists. The exhibition runs from July 23 to September 4, 2022, and will display something to fit every budget, design and style.

The estate is open from 10am to 6pm (last admission at 4:30pm), Monday - Sunday for the rest of the summer, until September 1.

To check out Markshall's packed summer calendar, visit www.markshall.org.uk/. For enquiries, contact 01376 563796.