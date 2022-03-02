News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Days out

The Proclaimers headlining gig in honour of Sudbury teen who died of cancer

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:23 PM March 2, 2022
The Proclaimers are set to headline Sudbury Smile Festival set up in memory of teenager Arran Tosh.

The Proclaimers are set to headline Sudbury Smile Festival set up in memory of teenager Arran Tosh. - Credit: PA/Family Handout

Scottish rock duo The Proclaimers have been announced as the headline act of a concert set up in memory of Sudbury teenager who died of a brain tumour.

Smile Festival, held at AFC Sudbury's King's Marsh ground, was launched in 2017 after being set up by the Smile of Arran Trust.

The Proclaimers are patrons of the charity, which was of Arran Tosh, who died in 2014 at the age of 13 after a sudden brain tumour diagnosis.

The band, formed by brothers Charlie and Craig Reid in 1983, are best known for their single I'm Gonna Be (500 miles).

They will headline the event for the first time after the Covid pandemic forced the 2020 and 2021 shows to be cancelled

On their website, The Proclaimers said they were "delighted to appear in support of the Smile of Arran Trust".

Smile Festival has also played host to a number of other famous names from the music scene, including The Hoosiers, Just Jack, Wagner and Graeme Clark of Wet Wet Wet.

The year's event will take place at King's Marsh on Saturday, July 16 between 5pm and 10.30pm.

Tickets for Smile Festival can be found here.

Sudbury News
West Suffolk News

Don't Miss

David and Kerri Woodward are being evicted from their privatley owned tenent house as the owner is s

Investigations | Special Report

'We're about to be made homeless because estate agents won't touch us'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Westley Middle School in Bury St Edmunds

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk's last two middle schools set to close next year

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Clement and Rebecca, who run The Sorrel Horse in Shottisham

The Suffolk pub where you can ‘park’ your horse and eat oysters all day 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Dr Dan Poulter MP. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Figures show where GP cover is thinnest in Suffolk

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon