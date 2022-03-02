The Proclaimers headlining gig in honour of Sudbury teen who died of cancer

The Proclaimers are set to headline Sudbury Smile Festival set up in memory of teenager Arran Tosh. - Credit: PA/Family Handout

Scottish rock duo The Proclaimers have been announced as the headline act of a concert set up in memory of Sudbury teenager who died of a brain tumour.

Smile Festival, held at AFC Sudbury's King's Marsh ground, was launched in 2017 after being set up by the Smile of Arran Trust.

The Proclaimers are patrons of the charity, which was of Arran Tosh, who died in 2014 at the age of 13 after a sudden brain tumour diagnosis.

The band, formed by brothers Charlie and Craig Reid in 1983, are best known for their single I'm Gonna Be (500 miles).

They will headline the event for the first time after the Covid pandemic forced the 2020 and 2021 shows to be cancelled.

On their website, The Proclaimers said they were "delighted to appear in support of the Smile of Arran Trust".

Smile Festival has also played host to a number of other famous names from the music scene, including The Hoosiers, Just Jack, Wagner and Graeme Clark of Wet Wet Wet.

The year's event will take place at King's Marsh on Saturday, July 16 between 5pm and 10.30pm.

Tickets for Smile Festival can be found here.