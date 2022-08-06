The Wombats rock out Newmarket Nights in latest summer gig

The band formed in Liverpool back in 2003 - Credit: Angie Smith/The Jockey Club Live

Indie rockstars The Wombats have become the latest big name act to headline Newmarket Nights' summer of music this year.

The band, who formed in Liverpool in 2003, played to a huge crowd at the west Suffolk racecourse on Friday evening.

The Script and Anne-Marie have also performed in Newmarket this summer

Their performance comes off the back of their fifth studio album, Fix Yourself, Not the World, reaching the number one spot on the UK albums chart earlier this year.

The sun starts to set over the venue in west Suffolk

Some of The Wombats' biggest hits over the years include Moving to New York, Let's Dance to Joy Division and Lemon to a Knife Fight.

The band are the latest big name to headline Newmarket Nights this summer

Popstars such as Anne-Marie and The Script have already performed at Newmarket Racecourse this year, following two years of cancellations to the Newmarket Nights schedule due to the Covid pandemic.

The Wombats wowed the crowd in Newmarket on Friday evening

Legendary DJ Pete Tong is set to be the next star to perform at Newmarket, with his Ibiza Classics show pencilled in for next Friday.