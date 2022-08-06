The Wombats rock out Newmarket Nights in latest summer gig
- Credit: Angie Smith/The Jockey Club Live
Indie rockstars The Wombats have become the latest big name act to headline Newmarket Nights' summer of music this year.
The band, who formed in Liverpool in 2003, played to a huge crowd at the west Suffolk racecourse on Friday evening.
Their performance comes off the back of their fifth studio album, Fix Yourself, Not the World, reaching the number one spot on the UK albums chart earlier this year.
Some of The Wombats' biggest hits over the years include Moving to New York, Let's Dance to Joy Division and Lemon to a Knife Fight.
Popstars such as Anne-Marie and The Script have already performed at Newmarket Racecourse this year, following two years of cancellations to the Newmarket Nights schedule due to the Covid pandemic.
Legendary DJ Pete Tong is set to be the next star to perform at Newmarket, with his Ibiza Classics show pencilled in for next Friday.