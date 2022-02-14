News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Days out

The Wombats to play Newmarket Racecourse

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 12:53 PM February 14, 2022
Indie rockers the Wombats will be playing at Newmarket this August

Indie rockers the Wombats will be playing at Newmarket this August - Credit: The Jockey Club Live

Indie heroes the Wombats will be making their Newmarket Nights debut later this year.

Fresh from hitting number one with their album Fix Yourself, Not The World, the band will be playing at the racecourse on Friday, August 5. 

With hits including Moving to New York, and Let's Dance to Joy Division the band has an enviable back catalogue, and with the viral success of their 2015 hit Geek Tragedy on TikTok they have enthralled a whole new generation of fans.

Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: “The Wombats are a constant staple at some of the biggest and best festivals in the world so are the perfect band to headline The July Course in August.

"The line-up for Newmarket Nights is bigger and better than ever before and will provide something for everyone this summer.”
 
The Wombats said: “We’ve heard some amazing things about the Newmarket Nights crowd so can’t wait to be headlining for the first time this August.

"We love performing open-air shows, especially in new places, and are so excited to bring our tour to you all this summer.”

Suffolk Live News
Music
Newmarket News

Don't Miss

File photo dated 13-02-2021 of Jack Wilshere who having only just returned to training at former clu

'It's a big club in fairness' - Jack Wilshere on whether he'd sign for...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The dogs were rescued from dire conditions in Sudbury

Suffolk Live News

Eight dogs rescued from squalid conditions in Sudbury home

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Big numbers of Town fans at MK Dons.

MK Dons vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: 7,000 fans back Town in draw

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Burgers, Wings & Ribs operates from a double-decker bus outside the Duke of York pub in Ipswich

Food and Drink

Dirty food takeaway on lookout for new Suffolk location

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon