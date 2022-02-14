The Wombats to play Newmarket Racecourse

Indie rockers the Wombats will be playing at Newmarket this August - Credit: The Jockey Club Live

Indie heroes the Wombats will be making their Newmarket Nights debut later this year.

Fresh from hitting number one with their album Fix Yourself, Not The World, the band will be playing at the racecourse on Friday, August 5.

With hits including Moving to New York, and Let's Dance to Joy Division the band has an enviable back catalogue, and with the viral success of their 2015 hit Geek Tragedy on TikTok they have enthralled a whole new generation of fans.

Sophie Able, general manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: “The Wombats are a constant staple at some of the biggest and best festivals in the world so are the perfect band to headline The July Course in August.

"The line-up for Newmarket Nights is bigger and better than ever before and will provide something for everyone this summer.”



The Wombats said: “We’ve heard some amazing things about the Newmarket Nights crowd so can’t wait to be headlining for the first time this August.

"We love performing open-air shows, especially in new places, and are so excited to bring our tour to you all this summer.”