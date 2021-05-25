10 things to do in Suffolk with kids this half term
- Credit: Courtesy of Kentwell Hall
This half term families can finally get out and about in Suffolk, meeting up outside in larger groups or trying some of the county's favourite attractions including Framlingham Castle and Kentwell Hall.
1) Kentwell's History Festival - May 29 to May 31
Living historians will be bringing the past back to life across Kentwell Hall's buildings, gardens, farm and woodland.
There's over 2000 years of history for families and their budding historians to learn about.
2) Family pond dipping in Clare
Visitors to Clare Castle Country Park will be able to get up close with nature and discover what is living in the park's pond.
Families will be provided with equipment to explore the water and see what lives out and about in the water.
Free time slots for the event need to be booked online.
3) Kids Rule at Framlingham Castle
Little knights will be ruling the roost in Framlingham this half term.
Storytellers will be on hand to help families learn more while a sword school will be held for youngsters.
Advance booking is required for the castle, even for English Heritage members.
4) Den building in Knettishall
The Suffolk Wildlife Trust have a number of "wild families" activity sessions taking place on the Knettishall Heath Nature Reserve across the holidays.
On Wednesday, June 2 they will be hosting a den building event where participants will learn how to survive in the wild.
Booking is needed ahead of this event.
5) Head out to the forest
With better weather on the way what better way is there to spend your time than with a wander or a cycle through Suffolk's forests.
Many of Suffolk's forest offer a variety of tails including the UFO trail at Rendlesham.
No need to book and a great way to get away from the crowds.
6) Graffiti Bag workshop
A workshop in Bury will be giving youngsters aged three to five the chance to get messy and create their own tote or drawstring bag.
The Crafty Foxes will be helping youngsters to create a truly unique item.
Booking in advance is essential as are old clothes you don't mind getting messy!
7) Swing from the trees
Heading just over the border into Norfolk Go Ape still have spaces for their treetop challenges.
There's courses available for different age groups but places could easily sell out.
Advanced booking is required.
8) Head to the coast
It might seem obvious but just having a bit of time and space out at the coast can be just what the kids ordered.
From building sandcastles to rock pool exploring and walks along the sea front, Suffolk has much to offer in terms of coast.
9) A little bit of culture
For those with older children a visit to the
could be a good choice.
With pieces by world renowned artists like Damien Hurst and Banksy there's plenty on offer to see.
Viewing slots must be booked in advance.
10) Little City for big fun
The children's role playing centre has re-opened its events for youngsters.
All the events are held as pop ups in venues across Suffolk and spaces book up quickly.
Booking must be made in advance.