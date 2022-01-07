5 last minute family-friendly ideas for this weekend

Here are five ideas for what you can do in Suffolk this weekend - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

With Christmas and New Years out the way here are five last minute ideas for a family day out in Suffolk this weekend.

Make sure to wrap up warm, we have selected outside activities as Covid cases are still on the rise in the county.

Have a go at some crazy golf

Have a go at some crazy golf at Stonham Barns near Stowmarket.

The crazy golf at Stonham Barns - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The nine hole golf course, is simple enough to keep most children entertained and sees golfers dodge volcanoes, navigate around waterfalls and escape from a pirate's cave.

There are also other family attractions at Stonham Barns including the Owl Sanctuary and fishing lakes.

Where: Stonham Barns Pettaugh Road, Stonham Aspal, Suffolk, IP14 6AT

Price: Family of four (two adults and two children) £19

Take a look around a local museum

The museum of East Anglian Life is set on a 75-acre site in Stowmarket.

Visitors will encounter the history and natural world of East Anglia by exploring the stunning nature reserves and expansive woodlands.

The Museum of East Anglia in Stowmarket - Credit: Gregg Brown

They will also be able to meet the museum's animals including the popular Suffolk Punch horses and rare breeds of cattle and sheep.

Where: Museum of East Anglian Life, Stowmarket, Suffolk, IP14 1D

Cost: Family ticket (two adults and up to three children) £35

Spend family time at Framlingham Castle

See the inspiration behind Ed Sheeran's castle on the hill.

The magnificent 12th century castle is surrounded by parkland perfect for a walk.

Spend a family day out at Framlingham Castle - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Visitors can embark on a walk around Framlingham Castle and take in the impressive walls which are 10.5m tall and 2.3m thick.

Where: Church Street, Framlingham, Suffolk, IP13 9BP

Cost: Family ticket £29.40

Laser quest

Roll back the years and burn off the Christmas turkey as you run around the epic laser tag arena in Bury St Edmunds that covers 6,000sq ft across four levels.

The centre has capacity for 30 people.

Where: Western Way, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 3SP

Cost: £7 per person per game.

Spend time outside and visit the animals at Colchester Zoo

Have a wild family day out at Colchester Zoo which is home to 200 species of animals and set across 60-acres of parklands and lakes.

Spend a day at Colchester Zoo - Credit: Archant

There is also the chance to take a break from the animals at cafes scattered around the zoo.

Where: Colchester Zoo, Maldon Road, CO3 0SL

Cost: Adult tickets from £20.99, children's tickets start from £18.49. Cheaper online.