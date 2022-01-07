5 last minute family-friendly ideas for this weekend
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
With Christmas and New Years out the way here are five last minute ideas for a family day out in Suffolk this weekend.
Make sure to wrap up warm, we have selected outside activities as Covid cases are still on the rise in the county.
Have a go at some crazy golf
Have a go at some crazy golf at Stonham Barns near Stowmarket.
The nine hole golf course, is simple enough to keep most children entertained and sees golfers dodge volcanoes, navigate around waterfalls and escape from a pirate's cave.
There are also other family attractions at Stonham Barns including the Owl Sanctuary and fishing lakes.
Where: Stonham Barns Pettaugh Road, Stonham Aspal, Suffolk, IP14 6AT
Price: Family of four (two adults and two children) £19
Take a look around a local museum
The museum of East Anglian Life is set on a 75-acre site in Stowmarket.
Visitors will encounter the history and natural world of East Anglia by exploring the stunning nature reserves and expansive woodlands.
They will also be able to meet the museum's animals including the popular Suffolk Punch horses and rare breeds of cattle and sheep.
Where: Museum of East Anglian Life, Stowmarket, Suffolk, IP14 1D
Cost: Family ticket (two adults and up to three children) £35
Spend family time at Framlingham Castle
See the inspiration behind Ed Sheeran's castle on the hill.
The magnificent 12th century castle is surrounded by parkland perfect for a walk.
Visitors can embark on a walk around Framlingham Castle and take in the impressive walls which are 10.5m tall and 2.3m thick.
Where: Church Street, Framlingham, Suffolk, IP13 9BP
Cost: Family ticket £29.40
Laser quest
Roll back the years and burn off the Christmas turkey as you run around the epic laser tag arena in Bury St Edmunds that covers 6,000sq ft across four levels.
The centre has capacity for 30 people.
Where: Western Way, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 3SP
Cost: £7 per person per game.
Spend time outside and visit the animals at Colchester Zoo
Have a wild family day out at Colchester Zoo which is home to 200 species of animals and set across 60-acres of parklands and lakes.
There is also the chance to take a break from the animals at cafes scattered around the zoo.
Where: Colchester Zoo, Maldon Road, CO3 0SL
Cost: Adult tickets from £20.99, children's tickets start from £18.49. Cheaper online.