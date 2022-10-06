7 major events happening in Suffolk in October

Here are seven things to do in Suffolk in October - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Summer is long behind us now, but there's still just as much to do in Suffolk this month.

Whether it is treating your taste buds at food festivals or being scared stiff at a spooky Halloween trail, there's something for everyone to enjoy across the county.

Here are seven major events happening in October...

Framlingham Sausage Festival

NEWS PHOTO SU ANDERSON 8-10-11 Grills filled with halved sausages smoke up the Framlingham Sausage Festival at the towns Market Hill on Saturday, 08 October.

Where: Market Hill, Framlingham, IP13 9AY

When: Sunday, October 9, 10am to 4pm

The Framlingham Sausage Festival is a much-loved event in the town and foodies need to add this one to their to-do list.

A vast selection of East Anglian sausages will be available to dry and there will be prizes awarded at the end of the day.

Single tickets cost £6, or £20 for four.

Scaresville

Ivana at the Unfair Fair at Scaresville Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

Where: Kentwell Hall, Sudbury CO10 9BA

When: Thursday, October 13 to Saturday, October 23

Anyone who likes a fright would have been relieved to see Scaresville return for 2022 as it is widely recognised as a must-do in the run up to Halloween.

Those brave enough to take on Scaresville are warned to watch out for the unexpected as they trail around the grounds of the historic Kentwell Hall.

Tickets can be booked online.

Toddle About Baby Show

The Toddle About Suffolk show will be at Wherstead Park later this month - Credit: Toddle About Suffolk

Where: The St, Wherstead, Ipswich IP9 2BJ

When: Sunday, October 16, 10am to 3pm

The Toddle About Baby Show will have a variety of family products and expert advice on offer for those who come along to the event.

The baby show, sponsored by Smyths Toys Superstores, will see a large soft play, baby feeding area, meet and greet characters and a chance for all parents of children under five-year-olds to enjoy the day.

The event is free to attend.

Lowestoft Film Festival

Where: Various venues - The Grit Arts Centre, Lowestoft Library, East Point Pavillion & The Lowestoft Parcels office Exhibition Space.

When: Saturday, October 22 to Friday, October 28

Across Lowestoft, the town will be celebrating local talent and independently made films that showcase the very best of the region's creative minds.

A total of 86 films have been entered into the festival and tickets are either free or low cost.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK Tour

Where: Ipswich Regent Theatre, 3 St. Helen's St, Ipswich IP4 1HE

When: Friday, October 14

The queens of Drag Race UK series three will be taking over Ipswich Regent Theatre as they bring their "outrageous" show to Suffolk for one night only.

It is set to be one of the biggest shows this autumn and coincides with the release of series four of the hit show.

Bungay Food & Drink Festival

Mark Bridges cooking at the Waveney Food and Drink Festival event in Bungay - Credit: Nick Butcher

Where: Earsham Street, Bungay, NR35 1HQ

When: Saturday, October 22 to Sunday, October 23

A food and drink festival to launch the new Food and Drink Street Market in Bungay will be taking place later in the month.

The very best in local food and drink will be available for punters to get stuck into, with all kinds of food, catering to all diets, ready to be enjoyed.

The event is free entry.

Saxon & Viking Festival

Battle re-enactment at the Saxon and Viking festival at Stonham Barns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

Where: Stonham Barns, Pettaugh Road, Stonham Aspal, Stowmarket IP14 6AT

When: Saturday, October 29, 12pm to 8pm

Stonham Barns will host an homage to the Dark Ages next month, as it brings the Saxon & Viking Festival to Suffolk.

The one-day event will feature battle re-enactments, a torchlight parade and the ceremonial burning of a Viking boat.

Tickets cost £10 per adult and children under 12s go free.