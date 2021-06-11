5 cheap or free things to do in Suffolk this weekend
- Credit: Archant
With the sunny skies and warm temperatures set to continue in Suffolk this weekend, here is our list of 5 cheap or free things to do.
From history-themed days out to pantomime performances and exhibitions, there is plenty on offer across the county.
Don't forget to visit the county's beautiful parks or beaches, too.
1. Farmers' market at Trinity Park
Saturday, June 12 10am - 2pm
Free entry
Trinity Park, Felixstowe Rd, Ipswich, IP3 8UH
Most Read
- 1 The 36 best restaurants in Suffolk according to the AA guide
- 2 Oxford boss hits out at 'ludicrous' League One spending while appearing to take swipe at Ipswich Town
- 3 Postman who abandoned 'undriveable' van wins unfair dismissal claim
- 4 Bury St Edmunds bathroom store in liquidation owing nearly £140k
- 5 'We are in for three, four or five players' - Town CEO Ashton on new signings and deliver 'dramatic change' for Cook
- 6 Edwards set to leave Ipswich Town to join League One rivals
- 7 TV presenter Paul Heiney complains as train leaves passengers behind
- 8 Cornell attracting Championship interest as Ipswich contract is terminated
- 9 'There's been a few clubs after me' - winger Edwards completes Wigan move after leaving Ipswich
- 10 Ashton reveals season ticket sales and hails impact of Ed Sheeran sponsorship
More than 50 of the region's best producers and makers will be selling their products at the home of the Suffolk Show this Saturday.
Offerings include locally-made gins, pies, breads and cakes – as well as a Suffolk charcuterie and vegan options.
Street food trucks will also be on-site for those looking for a tasty breakfast.
2. The classic car and tractor run at Euston Park
Sunday, June 13 at 12pm
Free entry
Euston Park, Euston, IP24 2QH
Unable to host its Rural Pastimes event due to coronavirus restrictions, the west Suffolk hall's grounds will be host to a classic car and tractor run.
The tractors and cars will be taking on separate routes around the area in aid of St Nicholas Hospice.
Around 70 tractors will be taking part, with the run set to last around two-and-a-half hours. More information can be found here.
3. Pride in Suffolk exhibition
All weekend – several slots available
Free entry
The Hold, 131 Fore St, Ipswich, IP4 1LN
Select slots are still available to the exhibition exploring the hidden histories of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in Suffolk's past.
Many of the stories have previously gone untold due to legal and social repressions, with original documents and local collections helping paint a picture of past lives in the LGBTQ+ community.
Tickets are available via the Suffolk Archives website.
4. Open air country music at Stonham Barns
Saturday and Sunday 12pm - 16pm
£15 for one day or £25 for both
Stonham Barns, Pettaugh Road, Stonham Aspal, IP14 6AT
Large-scale festivals may have to wait until a decision is made for "Freedom Day", but Stonham Barns is doing its part of bringing back live music with its two-day event.
A range of country acts will perform at the business park's showground, with acts including Rick Storm, Brian Mann and Countryholic.
Strict social distancing guidelines will be in place, with guests encouraged to bring their own seating and face masks. Tickets are available here.
5. The Rock'n'Roll panto
Saturday and Sunday at 2pm
£25 per ticket
The New Wolsey Theatre, Civic Drive, Ipswich, IP1 2AS
It may be summer, but that isn't stopping the New Wolsey Theatre from bringing back the pantomime after months of coronavirus restrictions.
The 5-star hit show The Snow Queen is back and is available to watch in-person at the cinema, or via a livestream.
Tickets remain for both livestreams and for seats inside the theatre, and can be purchased here.