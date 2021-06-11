News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
5 cheap or free things to do in Suffolk this weekend

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 7:00 PM June 11, 2021   
The Mid Suffolk Tractor Run leaving Haughley Park raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support

A tractor and classic car run is one of many events taking place in Suffolk this weekend - Credit: Archant

With the sunny skies and warm temperatures set to continue in Suffolk this weekend, here is our list of 5 cheap or free things to do. 

From history-themed days out to pantomime performances and exhibitions, there is plenty on offer across the county.

Don't forget to visit the county's beautiful parks or beaches, too.

1. Farmers' market at Trinity Park

Saturday, June 12 10am - 2pm

Free entry

Trinity Park, Felixstowe Rd, Ipswich, IP3 8UH

More than 50 of the region's best producers and makers will be selling their products at the home of the Suffolk Show this Saturday.

Offerings include locally-made gins, pies, breads and cakes – as well as a Suffolk charcuterie and vegan options.

Street food trucks will also be on-site for those looking for a tasty breakfast.

2. The classic car and tractor run at Euston Park

Sunday, June 13 at 12pm 

Free entry

Euston Park, Euston, IP24 2QH

Unable to host its Rural Pastimes event due to coronavirus restrictions, the west Suffolk hall's grounds will be host to a classic car and tractor run.

The tractors and cars will be taking on separate routes around the area in aid of St Nicholas Hospice.

Around 70 tractors will be taking part, with the run set to last around two-and-a-half hours. More information can be found here.

3. Pride in Suffolk exhibition

All weekend – several slots available

Free entry

The Hold, 131 Fore St, Ipswich, IP4 1LN

Select slots are still available to the exhibition exploring the hidden histories of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in Suffolk's past.

Many of the stories have previously gone untold due to legal and social repressions, with original documents and local collections helping paint a picture of past lives in the LGBTQ+ community.

Tickets are available via the Suffolk Archives website.

4. Open air country music at Stonham Barns

Saturday and Sunday 12pm - 16pm

£15 for one day or £25 for both

Stonham Barns, Pettaugh Road, Stonham Aspal, IP14 6AT

Large-scale festivals may have to wait until a decision is made for "Freedom Day", but Stonham Barns is doing its part of bringing back live music with its two-day event.

A range of country acts will perform at the business park's showground, with acts including Rick Storm, Brian Mann and Countryholic.

Strict social distancing guidelines will be in place, with guests encouraged to bring their own seating and face masks. Tickets are available here.

5. The Rock'n'Roll panto

Saturday and Sunday at 2pm

£25 per ticket

The New Wolsey Theatre, Civic Drive, Ipswich, IP1 2AS

It may be summer, but that isn't stopping the New Wolsey Theatre from bringing back the pantomime after months of coronavirus restrictions.

The 5-star hit show The Snow Queen is back and is available to watch in-person at the cinema, or via a livestream.

Tickets remain for both livestreams and for seats inside the theatre, and can be purchased here.


