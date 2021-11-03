7 things to do in Suffolk this weekend

Seven ideas of what you can do as a family this weekend - Credit: Archant

Fireworks displays, axe throwing and live football are just some of the great things occurring this weekend in Suffolk.

Fireworks displays

There are many fireworks displays taking place across Suffolk this weekend and many returning after being cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

The fireworks display at Christchurch Park is returning this year - Credit: citizenside.com

One of those is Christchurch Park fireworks which is returning for its 51st year. The event, which first started in 1972 attracted 6,000 people from across Ipswich.

Now, 50 years later the fireworks display, which costs around £20,000 to stage, attracts people from all over Suffolk to the Ipswich park.

Where: Christchurch Park

When: Saturday, November 6pm - 8pm

Cost: Tickets can be purchased online and cost £7 per child and £9 for an adult.





Watch a comedy show

Hal Cruttenden will be bringing his usual gags and uncontrollable ego when he comes to the New Wolsey Theatre this weekend.

Cruttenden has made several appearances on Live at the Apollo and Have I got News for You on BBC One.

The comedian will be performing at the New Wolsey - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

Where: New Wolsey, Theatre Civic Drive, Ipswich, IP1 2AS

When: Saturday, October 6

Cost: Tickets start at £24 and can be booked online.





Christmas Show

It's never to early to get into the festive spirit.

Spend a day or two, or even three, Christmas shopping at Wherstead Park which is also offering some late-night shopping with a great selection of gift ideas for everyone.

There will also be a food and drink marquee with heated seating space directly outside the mansion.

Where: Wherstead Park, The Street, Wherstead, Ipswich, IP9 2BJ.

When: Friday, October 5 - Sunday, October 7

Cost: Tickets cost £3





Farmers' Market

The Beccles farmers' market will be returning where you will be able to find products including meat, poultry, fish, fruit, cakes and bread direct from local farmers.

Hosted in a Second World War hangar, there are around 30 stalls making it one of the biggest under cover rural markets in the UK.

Hot food and drink are available in the cafe area and parking facilities are spacious and free.

Visitors are still being asked to observe social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask.

Where: Beccles Farmers' Market, Old Heliport, Ellough, Beccles, Suffolk NR34 7XF

When: Saturday, October 6

Coast: Free





Have a go at some axe throwing

Professional tutors are offering hour-long classes of axe and knife throwing at Brandon Country Park this weekend.

Equipment will be provided by the professionals. There will be a 10-minute brief before 50 minutes of axe throwing.

The event is suitable for anyone above the age of 10.

Where: Brandon Country Park

When: Saturday, October 6

Cost: £30 per person with tickets being booked online





Herring Festival

The Suffolk Herring festival will be returning for a fourth year, but in a new location.

The biannual Herring Festival has moved from Jack's field in Middleton to The Cut arts centre in Halesworth, where there will be a day-long outdoor barbecue of fresh caught North Sea herring & bloaters, as well as the chance to try the famous Dutch soused herring.

There will also be live music with the John Ward Trio and other local bands, food stalls and crafts for sale including the famous ceramic Red Herrings.

Where: The Cut, New Cut, Halesworth, Suffolk IP19 8BY

When: Saturday, October 6 - Sunday, October 7

Cost: Free





Watch Sudbury vs Colchester in the FA Cup

AFC Sudbury are taking on Colchester at the MEL Group stadium in a mouth-watering clash on Friday night in front of a national television audience.

AFC Sudbury take on Colchester United in the first round of the FA Cup this Friday - Credit: Paul Voller

Although tickets for the match have already sold out many local pubs are showing the game live.

The game is being shown live on BBC Two, with the club to receive a £50,000 broadcast fee – and a further £22,629 will also go to the match winner.

When: Friday, October 5 at 7.55pm



