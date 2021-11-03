News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
7 things to do in Suffolk this weekend

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:00 PM November 3, 2021
NB 017 Christchurch Park, Ipswich Firework display.Picture:NIGE BROWN.

Fireworks displays, axe throwing and live football are just some of the great things occurring this weekend in Suffolk.  

Fireworks displays 

There are many fireworks displays taking place across Suffolk this weekend and many returning after being cancelled last year because of the pandemic. 

Fireworks at Christchurch park

The fireworks display at Christchurch Park is returning this year - Credit: citizenside.com

One of those is Christchurch Park fireworks which is returning for its 51st year. The event, which first started in 1972 attracted 6,000 people from across Ipswich.

Now, 50 years later the fireworks display, which costs around £20,000 to stage, attracts people from all over Suffolk to the Ipswich park.

Where: Christchurch Park 

When: Saturday, November 6pm - 8pm

Cost: Tickets can be purchased online and cost £7 per child and £9 for an adult.


Watch a comedy show

Hal Cruttenden will be bringing his usual gags and uncontrollable ego when he comes to the New Wolsey Theatre this weekend.

Cruttenden has made several appearances on Live at the Apollo and Have I got News for You on BBC One. 

New Wolsey plays host to HighTide festival in October 2021

The comedian will be performing at the New Wolsey - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

Where: New Wolsey, Theatre Civic Drive, Ipswich, IP1 2AS

When: Saturday, October 6 

Cost: Tickets start at £24 and can be booked online


Christmas Show

It's never to early to get into the festive spirit. 

Spend a day or two, or even three, Christmas shopping at Wherstead Park which is also offering some late-night shopping with a great selection of gift ideas for everyone. 

There will also be a food and drink marquee with heated seating space directly outside the mansion. 

Where: Wherstead Park, The Street, Wherstead, Ipswich, IP9 2BJ.

When: Friday, October 5 - Sunday, October 7

Cost: Tickets cost £3


Farmers' Market

The Beccles farmers' market will be returning where you will be able to find products including meat, poultry, fish, fruit, cakes and bread direct from local farmers. 

Hosted in a Second World War hangar, there are around 30 stalls making it one of the biggest under cover rural markets in the UK.

Hot food and drink are available in the cafe area and parking facilities are spacious and free.

Visitors are still being asked to observe social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask. 

Where: Beccles Farmers' Market, Old Heliport, Ellough, Beccles, Suffolk NR34 7XF

When: Saturday, October 6 

Coast: Free


Have a go at some axe throwing

Professional tutors are offering hour-long classes of axe and knife throwing at Brandon Country Park this weekend. 

Equipment will be provided by the professionals. There will be a 10-minute brief before 50 minutes of axe throwing. 

The event is suitable for anyone above the age of 10. 

Where: Brandon Country Park

When: Saturday, October 6

Cost: £30 per person with tickets being booked online


Herring Festival 

The Suffolk Herring festival will be returning for a fourth year, but in a new location. 

The biannual Herring Festival has moved from Jack's field in Middleton to The Cut arts centre in Halesworth, where there will be a day-long outdoor barbecue of fresh caught North Sea herring & bloaters, as well as the chance to try the famous Dutch soused herring.

There will also be live music with the John Ward Trio and other local bands, food stalls and crafts for sale including the famous ceramic Red Herrings. 

Where: The Cut, New Cut, Halesworth, Suffolk IP19 8BY

When: Saturday, October 6 - Sunday, October 7 

Cost: Free


Watch Sudbury vs Colchester in the FA Cup 

AFC Sudbury are taking on Colchester at the MEL Group stadium in a mouth-watering clash on Friday night in front of a national television audience

The AFC Sudbury players and management after beating Dartford to reach the First Round of the FA Cup.

AFC Sudbury take on Colchester United in the first round of the FA Cup this Friday - Credit: Paul Voller

Although tickets for the match have already sold out many local pubs are showing the game live. 

The game is being shown live on BBC Two, with the club to receive a £50,000 broadcast fee – and a further £22,629 will also go to the match winner. 

When: Friday, October 5 at 7.55pm


Christchurch Park
Christmas
FA Cup
Suffolk

