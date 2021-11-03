7 things to do in Suffolk this weekend
- Credit: Archant
Fireworks displays, axe throwing and live football are just some of the great things occurring this weekend in Suffolk.
Fireworks displays
There are many fireworks displays taking place across Suffolk this weekend and many returning after being cancelled last year because of the pandemic.
One of those is Christchurch Park fireworks which is returning for its 51st year. The event, which first started in 1972 attracted 6,000 people from across Ipswich.
Now, 50 years later the fireworks display, which costs around £20,000 to stage, attracts people from all over Suffolk to the Ipswich park.
Where: Christchurch Park
When: Saturday, November 6pm - 8pm
Cost: Tickets can be purchased online and cost £7 per child and £9 for an adult.
Watch a comedy show
Hal Cruttenden will be bringing his usual gags and uncontrollable ego when he comes to the New Wolsey Theatre this weekend.
Cruttenden has made several appearances on Live at the Apollo and Have I got News for You on BBC One.
Where: New Wolsey, Theatre Civic Drive, Ipswich, IP1 2AS
When: Saturday, October 6
Cost: Tickets start at £24 and can be booked online.
Christmas Show
It's never to early to get into the festive spirit.
Spend a day or two, or even three, Christmas shopping at Wherstead Park which is also offering some late-night shopping with a great selection of gift ideas for everyone.
There will also be a food and drink marquee with heated seating space directly outside the mansion.
Where: Wherstead Park, The Street, Wherstead, Ipswich, IP9 2BJ.
When: Friday, October 5 - Sunday, October 7
Cost: Tickets cost £3
Farmers' Market
The Beccles farmers' market will be returning where you will be able to find products including meat, poultry, fish, fruit, cakes and bread direct from local farmers.
Hosted in a Second World War hangar, there are around 30 stalls making it one of the biggest under cover rural markets in the UK.
Hot food and drink are available in the cafe area and parking facilities are spacious and free.
Visitors are still being asked to observe social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask.
Where: Beccles Farmers' Market, Old Heliport, Ellough, Beccles, Suffolk NR34 7XF
When: Saturday, October 6
Coast: Free
Have a go at some axe throwing
Professional tutors are offering hour-long classes of axe and knife throwing at Brandon Country Park this weekend.
Equipment will be provided by the professionals. There will be a 10-minute brief before 50 minutes of axe throwing.
The event is suitable for anyone above the age of 10.
Where: Brandon Country Park
When: Saturday, October 6
Cost: £30 per person with tickets being booked online
Herring Festival
The Suffolk Herring festival will be returning for a fourth year, but in a new location.
The biannual Herring Festival has moved from Jack's field in Middleton to The Cut arts centre in Halesworth, where there will be a day-long outdoor barbecue of fresh caught North Sea herring & bloaters, as well as the chance to try the famous Dutch soused herring.
There will also be live music with the John Ward Trio and other local bands, food stalls and crafts for sale including the famous ceramic Red Herrings.
Where: The Cut, New Cut, Halesworth, Suffolk IP19 8BY
When: Saturday, October 6 - Sunday, October 7
Cost: Free
Watch Sudbury vs Colchester in the FA Cup
AFC Sudbury are taking on Colchester at the MEL Group stadium in a mouth-watering clash on Friday night in front of a national television audience.
Although tickets for the match have already sold out many local pubs are showing the game live.
The game is being shown live on BBC Two, with the club to receive a £50,000 broadcast fee – and a further £22,629 will also go to the match winner.
When: Friday, October 5 at 7.55pm