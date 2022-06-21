5 things to do this weekend in Suffolk

Five things to do in Suffolk this weekend - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

From live music to historical re-enactments, there are plenty of things to do in Suffolk this weekend.

Here is a selection of events that are taking place on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26, across Suffolk.

1. Spend a day at the farm

Where: Jimmy's Farm, Pannington Hall Lane, Wherstead, IP9 2AP

When: June 25 and 26

Cost: Adult tickets start at £12.50 and child tickets start at £10

Spend a day meeting the animals at one of Suffolk's farms - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Owned by Jimmy Doherty, this farm near Ipswich is just one of the great places that you can visit this weekend and you can get up close to the animals.

There is also a playground where children can enjoy themselves.

2. Dragon Fest 2022

Where: West Stow, Icklingham Road, Bury St Edmunds, IP28 6HG

When: June 25 and 26

Cost: Adult tickets are £10 and child tickets are £8

Returning for its sixth year, Dragon Fest is an immersive family-friendly festival of music, food and fun at West Stow Anglo-Saxon Village.

For the first time in 2022, you will be able to watch Valerian Dragons face off in the village.

3. Southwold Arts Festival

Where: Throughout Southwold

When: June 25 to July 2

Cost: Prices vary across events

This year marks the seventh anniversary of Southwold's exciting art festival, which celebrates the best of local music, poetry, theatre, and visual arts.

Events this weekend include Clare Teal and her Trio and An Evening with the Opera Babes at Southwold Arts Centre.

4. See live music

Travel to Newmarket and watch some live music to kick-start the weekend - Credit: Matt Stott

Where: Newmarket Racecourse, Foreman's Office Rowley Mile Racecourse, Cambridge Road, Newmarket, CB8 0TF

When: June 24

Cost: Tickets start at £29.12

Kick off your weekend with some live music at Newmarket Nights, with Rudimental the headline act.

The Brit Award-winning band will play their greatest hits throughout the night.

The Newmarket Nights season is always popular and last year Sir Tom Jones kicked off the 2021 Newmarket Nights season with a barnstorming performance, before Olly Murs took to the stage a week later for his gig.

5. History Alive

Where: Stonham Barns, Pettaugh Road, Stonham Aspal, Stowmarket, IP14 6AT

When: June 25 to 26, 10am to 5pm

Cost: £10pp, under 12s go free

Watch history come alive before your eyes at Stonham Barns with combat displays and re-enactments.

From Viking warriors to Second World War German infantry, there will be a variety of re-enactments as well as armour and weaponry demonstrations and period music.



