7 things to do as a family this Bank Holiday weekend in Suffolk
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
With another Bank Holiday looming, we have put together some ideas of how to spend May Day this year.
Here is a selection of some of the best events going on in and around Suffolk this weekend.
Meet the new-born animals
Spend the day roaming around spotting the thousand of animals from around the world at Africa Alive looking and stop off to see the new born addax.
Keepers were left overjoyed when the rare breed of addax gave birth to her calf on April 9.
You can also take a ride on the Safari road train across the reserve.
Where: Whites Lane, Kessingland, Lowestoft NR33 7TF
Most Read
- 1 Lidl reveals three Suffolk towns where it wants to set up new stores
- 2 New Netflix film with Hollywood stars set to be shot in Suffolk
- 3 Man killed and woman in critical condition after double stabbing
- 4 Reports of public urination as Felixstowe seafront toilets closed
- 5 Plans for five homes on agricultural land in Suffolk village revealed
- 6 Aluko extends Town stay as attacker triggers contract clause
- 7 A14 reopens near Orwell Bridge after car crashes into deer
- 8 The Ipswich Town contract debate: Who should stay and who should go?
- 9 Youths swear and throw beer bottle at woman in west Suffolk town
- 10 Suffolk seaside hotel named among the best in the country
Spend a day at the farm
Suffolk is spoilt for choice when it comes to visiting a local farm whether that be Jimmy's Farm, Baylham Rare Breeds or Holly Trees Farm.
Venture out with a picnic and visit some of the farm yard animals.
Farms across Suffolk also have play areas for you to spend some time after or in-between seeing all the animals.
Ipswich May Day Festival
Provided by the Ipswich and District Trades Council, the May Day Festival is a family-friendly day of celebration which has been running since 1978.
There will also be three stages of music, poetry, stallholders and ride.
Where: Alexandra Park, Ipswich
When: Sunday, May 1
Cost: Free
Activities at RSPB Minsmere
Over April, there are a number of activities available at RSPB Minsmere such as an Easter trail, a bird ringing demonstration and a 'reptile ramble'.
The coastal nature reserve sits between Dunwich and Sizewell on the Suffolk coast and is home to some of the UK's rarest wildlife.
Where: Sheepwash Lane, Westleton, Saxmundham IP17 3BY
Classic car show
Spend the day seeing a variety of classic cars at Stonham Barns showground.
Take a look around the trade stands, or search for a bargaiin in the autojumble.
Live music from a band will be played throughout the day on Sunday and food and drink will be available with outdoor and indoor seating.
Where: Pettaugh Road, Stonham Aspal, Suffolk, IP14 6AT
When: Sunday, May 1, 10am-4pm
Cost: Standard ticket is £10
Take part in a photography tour across the Suffolk coast
Amateur photographers are being invited on a photography tour at the Suffolk coast this weekend.
The expedition, which is being led by a professional photographer, and will take place at Offord Ness.
During the tour photographers will have the chance to get up close to the unique Cold War AWRE structures.
Antiques Market
Over 100 dealers and a food village will be back at Beccles Quay for its first market of the year.
The usual selection of antiques, retro and collectables will be on offer at the market.
Entry to the antiques market is free and there will be some additional parking available for a small charge of £2.
Where: The Quay, Beccles, Suffolk, NR34 9BB
When: Sunday, May 1