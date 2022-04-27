7 things to do as a family this Bank Holiday weekend in Suffolk

Here are seven ideas for a day out in Suffolk this Bank Holiday weekend - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

With another Bank Holiday looming, we have put together some ideas of how to spend May Day this year.

Here is a selection of some of the best events going on in and around Suffolk this weekend.

Meet the new-born animals

Spend the day roaming around spotting the thousand of animals from around the world at Africa Alive looking and stop off to see the new born addax.

Visit the new born addax at Africa Alive in north Suffolk

Keepers were left overjoyed when the rare breed of addax gave birth to her calf on April 9.

You can also take a ride on the Safari road train across the reserve.

Where: Whites Lane, Kessingland, Lowestoft NR33 7TF

Spend a day at the farm

Suffolk is spoilt for choice when it comes to visiting a local farm whether that be Jimmy's Farm, Baylham Rare Breeds or Holly Trees Farm.

Jimmy's Farm near Ipswich is one of the farms in Suffolk you can visit this Bank Holiday weekend

Venture out with a picnic and visit some of the farm yard animals.

Farms across Suffolk also have play areas for you to spend some time after or in-between seeing all the animals.

Ipswich May Day Festival

Provided by the Ipswich and District Trades Council, the May Day Festival is a family-friendly day of celebration which has been running since 1978.

Entertainment at the Ipswich May Day Festival in Alexandra Park

There will also be three stages of music, poetry, stallholders and ride.

Where: Alexandra Park, Ipswich

When: Sunday, May 1

Cost: Free

Activities at RSPB Minsmere

Over April, there are a number of activities available at RSPB Minsmere such as an Easter trail, a bird ringing demonstration and a 'reptile ramble'.

The coastal nature reserve sits between Dunwich and Sizewell on the Suffolk coast and is home to some of the UK's rarest wildlife.

Where: Sheepwash Lane, Westleton, Saxmundham IP17 3BY

Classic car show

Spend the day seeing a variety of classic cars at Stonham Barns showground.

Eight-year-old Holly Pearson enjoying the minis at the classic car show at Stonham Barns.

Take a look around the trade stands, or search for a bargaiin in the autojumble.

Live music from a band will be played throughout the day on Sunday and food and drink will be available with outdoor and indoor seating.

Where: Pettaugh Road, Stonham Aspal, Suffolk, IP14 6AT

When: Sunday, May 1, 10am-4pm

Cost: Standard ticket is £10

Take part in a photography tour across the Suffolk coast

Amateur photographers are being invited on a photography tour at the Suffolk coast this weekend.

The expedition, which is being led by a professional photographer, and will take place at Offord Ness.

During the tour photographers will have the chance to get up close to the unique Cold War AWRE structures.

Antiques Market

Over 100 dealers and a food village will be back at Beccles Quay for its first market of the year.

The usual selection of antiques, retro and collectables will be on offer at the market.

Entry to the antiques market is free and there will be some additional parking available for a small charge of £2.

Where: The Quay, Beccles, Suffolk, NR34 9BB

When: Sunday, May 1