Vintage American hot rods show coming to Stonham Barns

The event features hot rods, custom cars, and bikes from as far back as the 1950s - Credit: Keith Suffling

Start your engines – the first car show at Stonham Barns near Stowmarket this summer season is being held in May.

Put on in association with Knuckle Busters Car Club, the Spring Break Show is dedicated to all aspects of vintage hot rods, custom cars and bikes from as early as the 1950s.

Janice Rowles, at Stonham Barns Park Events, said: "It is the first event of the season, and we are ready to entertain with the Spring Break Show.

"It is time to get back out there again in our huge open-air showground and have some fun."

The show is being put on as a collaboration with the Knuckle Busters Car Club - Credit: Keith Suffling

She continued: "This octane-fuelled event will bring car and bike enthusiasts together along with people who just like the fun of American car culture and to enjoy music from the same vintage era.

"This is always a favourite event. It has all the glamour, colour and vintage sound that you would expect from a day out with classic car owners who preserve their cars for just such occasions!"

The event will feature trade stands as well as an autojumble, stocking car parts.

It will also feature a live band and DJ to entertain guests throughout the day.

Tickets for the event, which will be taking place on May 1 cost £10 and are available in advance on the Stonham Barns website or on the gate.

The event is only the first of the season for Stonham Barns - Credit: Keith Suffling

Other upcoming events at the family complex include The Stonham Motorcycle Show, Steam & Vintage Show, Truck Show, History Alive, CTG American Car Show, Classic Car Show and Saxon & Viking Festival.

Stonham barns features activities include The Suffolk Owl Sanctuary, The Bistro, Adventure Golf, a Teapot Pottery, a nine-hole golf course, holiday lodges, a caravan park, camping and glamping, an indoor play barn and fishing lakes.

Find out more at stonhambarns.co.uk.