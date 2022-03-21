Vintage American hot rods show coming to Stonham Barns
- Credit: Keith Suffling
Start your engines – the first car show at Stonham Barns near Stowmarket this summer season is being held in May.
Put on in association with Knuckle Busters Car Club, the Spring Break Show is dedicated to all aspects of vintage hot rods, custom cars and bikes from as early as the 1950s.
Janice Rowles, at Stonham Barns Park Events, said: "It is the first event of the season, and we are ready to entertain with the Spring Break Show.
"It is time to get back out there again in our huge open-air showground and have some fun."
She continued: "This octane-fuelled event will bring car and bike enthusiasts together along with people who just like the fun of American car culture and to enjoy music from the same vintage era.
"This is always a favourite event. It has all the glamour, colour and vintage sound that you would expect from a day out with classic car owners who preserve their cars for just such occasions!"
The event will feature trade stands as well as an autojumble, stocking car parts.
It will also feature a live band and DJ to entertain guests throughout the day.
Most Read
- 1 A12 reopens after police clear cattle from road
- 2 Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after reported axe attack
- 3 Work set to start on new 1,250-home development
- 4 Revealed: The cheapest places to fill up with petrol in Suffolk
- 5 Disappointment for developers as 112 homes for village rejected
- 6 Homes and new vet's surgery to be built on £595k site
- 7 Former Town star Nydam announces retirement
- 8 North Stander: Facing another season in a division we don't belong
- 9 Map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid cases
- 10 'They caused us so many problems'.... Oxford boss on Blues
Tickets for the event, which will be taking place on May 1 cost £10 and are available in advance on the Stonham Barns website or on the gate.
Other upcoming events at the family complex include The Stonham Motorcycle Show, Steam & Vintage Show, Truck Show, History Alive, CTG American Car Show, Classic Car Show and Saxon & Viking Festival.
Stonham barns features activities include The Suffolk Owl Sanctuary, The Bistro, Adventure Golf, a Teapot Pottery, a nine-hole golf course, holiday lodges, a caravan park, camping and glamping, an indoor play barn and fishing lakes.
Find out more at stonhambarns.co.uk.