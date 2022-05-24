Volkswagen festival with live music coming to Stowmarket next month

A VW festival with live music and lots of activities is coming to Suffolk - Credit: Alive and V-Dubbin

A Volkswagen festival with live music and plenty of activities for the youngsters is coming to Stowmarket after an absence of three years.

Alive and V-Dubbing Festival will be coming to Haughley Park, just down the A14 from Stowmarket, and will be running from Thursday, June 9 to Sunday, June 12.

The festival will feature three stages of musicians and DJs, as well as enough activities and sideshows to keep the whole family happy.

Alive and V-Dubbin festival will be returning to Stowmarket this June - Credit: Alive and V-Dubbin

Naomi Wilcox, the festival's founder, said: "We are bringing Alive & V-Dubbin Festival back with a bang after a three-year gap.

"We are supporting local businesses and artists where possible, bringing you a quality event run by local VW enthusiasts who welcome everyone with a friendly smile and relaxed vibe.

"There is something for everyone with a varied range of performances and activities throughout the four-day event.

"Everyone is welcome and we are so excited to welcome everyone whether you choose to camp for two or three nights or visit for a day."

Tallulah Goodtimes rocked Alive and V-Dubbin in 2019 with her signature electro-swing DJ set - Credit: Alive and V-dubbin

Artists performing at the festival include local folk fusion band Aartwork, who will be headlining the acoustic stage on Saturday, the irrepressible singer-songwriter Billy Hunt from Leiston, up and coming rock band Tempus Frayed, and the Queen of East Anglian Electroswing, Tallulah Goodtimes.

Other acts include ska band The Downsetters, Debenham-based singer Ellen Fairey and the concentrated silliness of the Pookajee Players.

The event will also feature a number of more car-focused activities, including the loudest car and the shiniest engine competitions on Friday afternoon, an 'anything-goes' contest on Saturday, and a show and shine contest on Sunday, with classes including beetles and various types of VW campers.

The event will feature car competitions including for beetles and campers, as well as a show and shine and a loudest car contest. - Credit: Alive and V-Dubbin

There will be an autojumble, and the event will also feature stallholders and food vendors, two bars run supplied by Wildcraft Brewery, as well as Star Wars performance group Vaders Raiders.

For the more actively inclined there will be archery, axe throwing and woodland walks, while youngsters can enjoy a dedicated kids zone and tots tent, plus a Lego tent, face painting, and the Dinky Dubs Hot Rods.

The festival will see VW fans from across the UK descend on Suffolk - Credit: Alive and V-Dubbin

Tickets for Alive and V-Dubbing are available now, with an adult three-day ticket with camping costing a total of £63.