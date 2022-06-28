Major gigs and events coming to town's park

Colchester Events is proud to present a jam-packed programme of outdoor events coming to Colchester’s Castle Park that you won’t want to miss.

On Saturday (July 2), Irish pop kings Westlife bring their ‘Wild Dreams’ Tour to the historic location. Shane, Nicky, Mark and Kian will perform all their greatest hits ‘Swear It Again', ‘Flying Without Wings’ and ‘World of our Own’, as well as fresh pop anthems from their new album.

Released in November 2021, the ‘Wild Dreams’ album includes song writing contributions from Ed Sheeran ("My Hero") and Amy Wadge ("Lifeline", "Rewind"), along with production from Jamie Scott, Rami Yacoub and Steve Mac.

Louisa Johnson, who at 17 became the youngest X Factor winner in 2015, was this week announced as Westlife’s special guest.

On Sunday, July 3, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe take to the stage for their ‘Together This Summer’ tour. The nation’s favourite musical duo will perform numbers from Broadway showstoppers to classic pop songs. Joining them will be one of the UK’s most in-demand acts, The Overtones, as well as Broadway and West End sensation, Marisha Wallace.

Simply Red, the band made famous by hits 'If You Don't Know Me By Now' and 'Holding Back The Years', is in the park on Saturday, August 6, supported by guest Gabrielle.

Mick Hucknall, who has been Simply Red’s songwriter and bandleader since 1985, said: “For these outdoor shows we’re gonna play a lot of up-tempo songs and it’s gonna be bright and sunny. It will be an honour to perform at such a historic and beautiful location as Castle Park and it’ll be very special for the whole band to be able to play live again.”

It's not just music you've got to look forward to. On July 16 and 17 Castle Park transforms into a magical world of light and music for Colourscape. Audiences of all ages are invited to take ‘a journey of the senses’ as they explore a labyrinth of spectacular, sun illuminated, coloured chambers. Within the silver performance dome musicians and dancers will play new music on unusual instruments, from Tibetan Singing Bowls and Chinese percussion to flowerpots and even twigs.

The Colchester Open Air Film & Street Food Festival takes place from July 21 to 24 with a host of movies to watch on the outdoor screen, including the Rocky Horror Picture Show, Friday the 13th and Grease. Look out for money saving, ‘two for one’ offers plus children up to 15 years old go free with every paying adult.

And on July 30 and 31 the Colchester Roman Festival brings a new family-friendly day out, celebrating all things Roman, to the park.

Tickets for Westlife and Ball & Boe are available on the day from the Box Office at Castle Park, off Middle Road, from 2pm to approximately 9pm.

For all other tickets and to keep up to date with all the summer's entertainment coming to Castle Park, visit: What's On colchester-events.co.uk








