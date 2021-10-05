7 great family-friendly things to do in Suffolk this weekend

Published: 3:44 PM October 5, 2021

Steve Royle appeared on ITV's Britain's Got Talent last year and is in Lowestoft this weekend - Credit: Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames

Watching world-class cyclists battle it out and chuckling at a Britain's Got Talent comedian are just a handful of the great things to do in Suffolk this weekend.

Laugh out loud as Bury St Edmunds' comedy club returns

Where: The Apex, Arc shopping centre, Bury St Edmunds IP33 3FD

When: Sunday, 8pm

October's Fat Cat comedy club is being fronted by big names from the comedy circuit such as Carey Marx, Barry Castagnola and Rob Rouse.

You may also want to watch:

The Fat Cat takes over the Apex on the second Sunday of every month.

Watch Britain's Got Talent finalist Steve Royle wow the crowds in Lowestoft

The (Steve) Royle Variety Performance is coming to Suffolk - Credit: Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames

Where: Marina Theatre, Marina, Lowestoft NR32 1HH

When: Saturday, 7.30pm

The (Steve) Royle Variety Performance is coming to Suffolk this weekend as the Britain's Got Talent comedian brings his juggling-inspired show to Lowestoft.

Royle finished third on the ITV show last year and has supported big names such as Peter Kay, Dave Spikey, Mick Miller and Roy Walker.

Check out what's on at the Bury St Edmunds harvest festival

The second national lockdown has forced St Edmundsbury Cathedral to cancel its Christmas fair Picture: GREGG BROWN - Credit: Gregg Brown

Where: St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1LS

When: 12pm - 3pm

The cathedral in Bury St Edmunds is hosting a harvest festival complete with a beer tent, live music and activities for all members of the family.

Visitors can also donate non-perishable goods to Gatehouse Food Bank, which is based in the town.

Keep your eyes peeled for the Draconid meteor shower

The Draconid meteor shower will be visible in the skies above Suffolk this weekend - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Where: More clearly visible on the coast

When: Should be visible after nightfall

The skies above Suffolk will be illuminated this weekend because of the Draconid meteor shower.

Coastal resorts such as Covehithe, Dunwich, Walberswick and Shingle Street are likely to be the best places to see the meteors shoot across the sky.

Cheer on the cyclists in the Women's Tour

The Women's Tour is racing from Haverhill to Felixstowe on Saturday - Credit: Nick Butcher

Where: Route from Haverhill to Felixstowe

When: Saturday, 11am - 3pm

The Women's Tour is back in the county this weekend as some of the world's top cyclists take on the final stage in Suffolk.

The race is set to start in Haverhill town centre before a sprint finish on Felixstowe seafront.

Hundreds of people have cheered on the cyclists from the roadside in the previous years the race has come to East Anglia.

Taste something new at Bury St Edmunds' farmers' market

Justine Paul of Suffolk Market Events is the organiser of the Bury farmers' market - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Where: The Traverse, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1BJ

When: 10am - 3pm

The farmers' market, organised by Justine Paul, is held on the second Sunday of every month and is back this weekend.

Freshly-baked bread, regional honey and homemade pies are some of the delicious treats that will be on offer.

Sing along to the King of Pop's tunes at a Michael Jackson tribute gig

Where: The Golden Hind, Nacton Road, Ipswich IP3 9NF

When: Sunday, 3pm

The Golden Hind — recently crowned the best pub in Ipswich by Ipswich Star readers — has become a hotspot for live music ever since it was taken over by Darren and Ryan Scott in 2019.

Simply Jackson is set to become the latest act to perform at the pub, playing a medley of MJ's songs on Sunday afternoon.