Bumper farmers’ market returns to Ipswich 

Published: 1:17 PM October 5, 2021

Fresh from their latest Ipswich Farmers’ Market last weekend, Justine and Alex Paul of Suffolk Market Events are putting the finishing touches to their next big gathering – Suffolk Farmers’ Market.

Returning for its second outing in the Cattlesheds at Trinity Park, and in collaboration with Suffolk Agricultural Association, the market is like a mini food and craft festival, brimming with talent.

Over 50 businesses will be at the venue on the outskirts of Ipswich from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, October 16 – with entry and parking both free.

What to look out for

There’ll be sweet treats aplenty from Essex Bakery, known for their tremendous brownies. While Alex Artisan Bakery will be laden with traybakes and cakes, the ever-popular Norwegian Bakers will have their vegan swirls and pastries, and award-winning Yum Yum Tree Fudge will delight with a huge range of flavours including the new, decadent Treacle Tart variety.

Also baking up a storm is Avi (formerly of much-loved Ipswich café Carrot Cake) from Bagel or Biegel, who’ll be selling his handmade, Brick Lane-style bagels, stuffed with his own salt beef, vegan cream cheese, pickles and more.

Bagels and pickles from Bagel or Beigel - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Artisan bread made by Harvey & Co - Credit: Suffolk Market Events

And Justine Paul of Suffolk Market Events says she’s over-the-moon to have artisan bakery Harvey & Co on board, with their craft baguettes and beautiful sourdough loaves – including Tidemill Tang.

If you’re after something a bit different for dinner, look no further than Colletts Farm, who’ll be selling their home reared beef, lamb and dairy products. Head over to Dingley Dell to sample their charcuterie. Or seek out Compleat Caterers who make pies with fillings such as chicken and tarragon, and Mediterranean lamb.

Pies made by Compleat Catering - Credit: Suffolk Market Events

Other food and drink traders on the day include The Cheese and Pie Man, Stokes Sauces, PG Oils, East Coast Chilli Company, Sunrise Spirits, Matopos gin, Big Bear Company, Old Felixstowe Brewery, and Starwing Brewery.

If you’re starting your Christmas shopping early, the market could be the place to get ahead, stockpiling on locally made goods. There will be painted pebbles from Pebble Hut, original art and cards from Philly Art, block printed lampshades and wrapping paper from Charlotte Harwood, and chopping boards from Countryside Creations.

And the market will be scented by products from Goat in a Soap, and The White Candle Company.

As well as food and gifts to take away, the market has lunch sorted with a variety of takeaway stalls for all appetites. These include Vietnamese street food from Zaap Zaap, vegan wraps and mezze from Samu Kitchen, bacon baps and burgers from BurgerJam, Bay Tree Pizza, and very good coffee, tea and hot chocolate from the Coffee Station and Crumb & Brew.

There is free-flowing air through the Cattlesheds, and the layout has been designed to make the market as comfortable and Covid-safe as possible.



























