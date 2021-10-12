Woodbridge to host Christmas regatta event

Published: 5:33 PM October 12, 2021

Santa will be greeting the special Christmas regatta event in Woodbridge - Credit: Richard Boother

Woodbridge is set to host a Christmas event with a difference later this year.

The town will be having a Christmas Regatta alongside a more traditional market featuring many of Woodbridge’s charities.

The festive boat parade will be made up of festooned boats from the Woodbridge Sea Scouts as well as the Sae Wylfing from the Woodbridge Riverside Trust.

The boats will work their way down the Deben from the Sailing Club, with the public following behind, until they reach the Whisstocks Boatyard.

The parade will then be met by the big man himself, Santa, in his sleigh alongside musicians, curated by the Spirit of Woodbridge, performing Christmas songs.

Wooden Roots, What No Cake, and Phil Jackson and Charlie Law are among the performers set to take part.

Some local businesses will also be taking part with The Boathouse set to serve mulled wine and hot food.

The event is not associated with the Woodbridge Regatta Association and the traditional summer event in the town.

Instead, Sarah Kenyon, a local interior designer, has been organising the procession.

Her dad is a local Rotarian who helps to organise the Santa sleigh visit in the town.

“It was the only thing that happened in the area last year,” she said.

“It meant a lot to people.”

With events like the usual Christmas in the town cancelled, Miss Kenyon decided a new event needed to be held this year.

“It’s a life boat for small charities in the town,” she said.

“To be without it for a second year in a row would be difficult.”

A number of charities and groups have already signed up to be involved in the event including the Woodbridge Friends of St Elizabeth’s Hospice, the Trefoil Guild and Transition Woodbridge.

Miss Kenyon said that she hoped that when other Christmas events returned to Woodbridge, that some elements of her event would remain.

“I hope that the boat parade will continue,” she said.

The event will take place on Sunday, December 5 at Whisstocks Place with stalls open from 12pm until 4pm and the boat parade taking place from 12.30pm to 1pm.