East Suffolk landmark wins prestigious tourism award

An east Suffolk landmark has been named as the winner of a prestigious tourism award.

Woodbridge Tide Mill Museum was recognised as the 2022 Travellers' Choice winner by Tripadvisor.

The museum was praised for consistently delivering positive experiences to guests.

The award is given to businesses across the globe that have received great reviews on the travel website over the last 12 months, and the River Deben site has gathered over 200 'excellent' reviews so far.

Woodbridge's Tide Mill is one of only two in the country still producing stoneground wholemeal flour and is more than 220 years old.

However, the earliest known mill on the site was built in the 12th century – making it one of Suffolk's most historic places to visit.

Woodbridge Tide Mill on the River Deben - Credit: Archant

John Carrington, chair of the Woodbridge Tide Mill charitable trust, said: “The last year has presented some challenges, but the Tide Mill Team has maintained both physical and online service to visitors and that has borne fruit.

"Visitor numbers have recovered to pre-pandemic levels as reflected by this award.

"We have used the experience to increase research and boost our knowledge about our customers and what they want from us.

"This will allow us to maintain visitor growth. The Trustees are immensely grateful for the work our team has done to justify this award.”

Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor, said: "Congratulations to the 2022 Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice winners.

“The Travellers' Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: your guests.

"Ranking among the Travellers' Choice winners is always tough — but never more so than this year as we emerge from the pandemic.

"Whether it's using new technology, implementing safety measures, or hiring outstanding staff, I’m impressed by the steps you've taken to meet travellers’ new demands. You've adapted brilliantly in the face of adversity."