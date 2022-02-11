Woodbridge Valentine light and music show cancelled

A Valentines day event at Woodbridge Tidemill has been cancelled due to a key member of the team testing positive with covid - Credit: Mike Whitby/ Jim Horsfield/ Woodbridge Festival and Tide Mill

A music event with an accompanying light show in Woodbridge has been cancelled due to a key member of the team testing positive for coronavirus.

You Got The Love was planned to take place at The Boathouse Bar and Whisstocks Square tonight (February 11).

It would have featured local DJ Ben Osborne and visual artists, and let attendees project love messages onto the side of the Tide Mill.

The organisers said: "We're devastated to have to postpone another event because of Covid. After one artist caught it we spent most of this week recreating a show without them.

"We had new music, visuals and projectors ready and until last night all looked good. But, with less than 24 hours to go, we've just had another Covid case, making it impossible to carry on.

"We're so thankful for the support everyone gave this event. All donations and payments have been refunded in full. And we'll return as soon as we can.

"Until then please stay safe and well everyone."