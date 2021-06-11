News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New summer festival to celebrate Deben communities

Katy Sandalls

Published: 10:45 AM June 11, 2021   
Boats gathered on the docks in Woodbridge to celebrate the Maritime weekend. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Boats will be an important part of the Deben Festival - Credit: Archant

A week of beer festivals, boating, bands and book signings are on offer in a new festival set to hit the River Deben this summer. 

A festival of events on the river will unfold in August, highlighting the local clubs, businesses and charities that have weathered the pandemic and are determined to make the most of what looks like it could be a return to the nearly normal.

The River Deben Association (RDA) is organising the Deben Summer Festival, to run in the week of August 7 to August 15 at locations along the river.

It will feature a multiplicity of contributing events organised by local clubs, restaurants, pubs and businesses, who are being asked to get involved.

Moray MacPhail, the RDA membership secretary and festival co-ordinator, said: “The idea is simple. During that week, get as much going on as possible. 

Crowds flocked to the Woodbridge Maritime event at the weekend, celebrating 1000 years of Woodbridge

Festival co-ordinator Moray Macphail said the event would be a unique celebration - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

You may also want to watch:

“If you run a pub, it could be a beer festival, quiz, live music or a BBQ.

"If a sports club, try-it-out sessions, games, races. Or well-being sessions at your spa, author signings at your bookshop, exhibitions at your gallery, talks at your museum, walks by birdwatchers, demonstrations by boatbuilders…

“Anything by anybody, just something to look forward to which can be adjusted to suit whatever social distancing restrictions are still in place in August.

“It is hoped that in 2022 the Woodbridge Regatta and Maritime Woodbridge events will return but, with the unique event planning constraints of 2021, we felt that this year needed something different to celebrate a return from self-isolation and social deprivation to the joys that once made this part of Suffolk so attractive are gradually returning.

“After a year of cancellations it’s time for something to look forward to.”

The annual regatta always pulls in a lot of crowds and this year organisers are hoping for more over

It's hoped that the Woodbridge Regatta will return next year - Credit: RACHEL EDGE

The intention is that the Deben Summer Festival will encourage businesses and other organisations up and down the river to show that they keen to take part in what is expected to be an economic resurgence as Suffolk folk emerge from lockdown and start to enjoy themselves again.

The Association is contacting local businesses, organisations and other bodies that may be interested in taking part. 

Those interested in taking part should email here. 

