Published: 5:36 PM January 6, 2021

Members of Discord, the wellbeing choir making a presentation to Cancer Research UK in January 2020. The choir has raised more than £40,000 for charity since it started 10 years ago. - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

A popular choir set up to sing for wellbeing celebrates its 10th anniversary this month - after raising more than £40,000 for charity.

Discord, which has choirs based in Debenham and Stowmarket, was formed by musician Michael Dann in Diss on January 12, 2011.

A performance by members of Discord, the wellbeing choir, in November 2019 before coronavirus restrictions - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

Altogether it has five choirs with more than 350 members. Discord has performed with Suffolk's Broadway and West End Star Kerry Ellis, sung on BBC’s One Show and even sung to Queen’s Brian May.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Discord members are currently meeting online only.

Michael said “The worry of the pandemic meant members needed their wellbeing more than ever, but I’m very pleased to say our online sessions can see 80-100 members online at the same time all enjoying a sing, bringing some normality during these strangest of times and most importantly keeping members safe at home.”

For more details on Discord, visit Michael Dann's website.