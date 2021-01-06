News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do

Wellbeing choir marks 10th birthday with online singing in lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 5:36 PM January 6, 2021   
Members of Discord, the wellbeing choir making a presentation to Cancer Research UK in January 2020.

Members of Discord, the wellbeing choir making a presentation to Cancer Research UK in January 2020. The choir has raised more than £40,000 for charity since it started 10 years ago. - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

A popular choir set up to sing for wellbeing celebrates its 10th anniversary this month - after raising more than £40,000 for charity.

Discord, which has choirs based  in  Debenham and Stowmarket, was formed by musician Michael Dann in Diss on January 12, 2011.

A performance by members of Discord, the wellbeing choir, in Diss in November 2019

A performance by members of Discord, the wellbeing choir, in November 2019 before coronavirus restrictions - Credit: Angela Sharpe Photography

Altogether it has five choirs with more than 350 members. Discord has performed with Suffolk's Broadway and West End Star Kerry Ellis, sung on BBC’s One Show and even sung to Queen’s Brian May.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Discord members are currently meeting online only.

Michael said “The worry of the pandemic meant members needed their wellbeing more than ever, but I’m very pleased to say our online sessions can see 80-100 members online at the same time all enjoying a sing, bringing some normality during these strangest of times and most importantly keeping members safe at home.”

For more details on Discord, visit Michael Dann's website.

Stowmarket News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Tesco and Sainsbury's stores in Suffolk confirm Covid-19 cases

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon

Education News

The Suffolk schools delaying re-opening for the start of term

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon

All north Essex primary schools to stay CLOSED for start of term

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon

Man left for dead in layby after serious attack

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus