'Godfather of UK funk' to perform first set in three decades

Suzanne Day

Published: 7:00 PM September 15, 2021   
Les Spaine Ben Osborne and JazzieB

From left to right: Les Spaine, Ben Osborne and JazzieB - Les Spaine is performing a DJ set in Woodbridge on Friday night - Credit: John Ferguson

Music lovers in Woodbridge will be in for a treat on Friday night as legendary DJ Les Spaine is calling on 'funkanauts' in the town to join him for a one-off set at the  Community Hall. 

The DJ who previously headed up Motown Records, has worked with Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, The Jacksons, and David Bowie. He will be joined on Friday, September 17 by  Ben Osborne and Your Mum, who will also be performing DJ sets.

Spaine is "looking forward to getting back on the decks" for the first time in 30 years, having previously played to local US troops in the 1970s, when he was one of the few nationally recognised Funk DJs in the UK. 

Ben Osborne said: "Les helped change music in this country and worked with the royalty of American and British soul and funk. This is a rare chance to see him play." 

The DJ sets will raise money for a prostate cancer charity and is supported by Head East , the Aspire Black Suffolk programme and Suffolk County Council's cultural recovery programme. 

Tickets are available on the Woodbridge Festival of Arts and Music website - woodbridgefestival.com. 

Music
Woodbridge News
East Suffolk News
Suffolk

