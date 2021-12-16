News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
DJs set for free Christmas gig in Woodbridge after Covid cancellation

Published: 11:24 AM December 16, 2021
Ibiza icon Chris Coco will join fellow DJ Ben Osborne for a rescheduled Christmas gig in Woodbridge this weekend, after a cancellation due to Covid.

Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music will present the free Christmas Party event at The Boathouse in Whisstocks Square at 6pm on Saturday, December 18.

Last week's Chill Out Tent Live event with Richard Norris, Chris Coco and Ben Osborne, which had originally been due to take place on October 10, had to be postponed until February after a member of the headline act tested positive for Covid.

Refunds are available via Eventbrite or tickets will be valid for the rescheduled event.

However, an extra free gig has also been rearranged for this weekend to thank people who bought tickets for last week's event.

People who go along can expect festive treats, dance-floor re-edits, new releases and deep disco jams. The event will follow all current Covid guidelines.

There are limited free party-only tickets available, which need to be booked via Eventbrite for Covid safety reasons. The  Boathouse also has a full Christmas menu for those booking at their website


